Book Like A Boss and Duda Unveil Partnership for Online Booking and Website Solutions

The new partnership aims to offer a transformative one-stop solution for seamless online booking and exceptional website building.

Book Like A Boss, a leading online booking and scheduling platform, announces a strategic partnership with Duda, the professional website builder for digital marketing agencies and web professionals. This collaboration aims to transform businesses' online operations by combining seamless booking solutions and innovative website building tools.

As part of this partnership, Book Like A Boss launches its enterprise program, catering to larger organizations. The platform offers advanced features and white-label options to streamline operations, enhance online presence and drive growth.

"The partnership with Duda is a game-changer," said Nachum Kligman, CEO of Book Like A Boss. "By combining our online booking expertise with Duda's exceptional website capabilities, we provide a one-stop solution for businesses to optimize their online presence."

Duda, founded in 2010 as a mobile website builder, has raised over $100 million and works with over 20,000 web agencies. There are over 1 million active websites on Duda's platform.

"This strategic partnership with Book Like A Boss delivers a holistic solution for businesses seeking a better online experience," said Justin Wells, Senior Ecosystem Partnership Manager at Duda. "We are proud to empower our digital marketing agencies and web professionals to succeed in the digital world."

Book Like A Boss and Duda are committed to providing unparalleled support, innovative solutions and cutting-edge technology to businesses of all sizes. Together, they transform how digital marketing agencies and web professionals operate online, helping them thrive in a competitive market.

About Book Like A Boss

Book Like A Boss stands as the ultimate online booking platform, catering to businesses of every size. Equipped with powerful features and seamless integration, it empowers solopreneurs and large companies to effortlessly streamline appointments, sell services, and efficiently manage calendars while enhancing the overall customer experience. Headquartered in Israel with offices in Florida, Book Like A Boss has placed millions of bookings since its launch in 2017. For more information, visit blab.co.

About Duda

Duda is the leading web design platform empowering digital marketing agencies and SaaS companies to create and manage their customers' digital presence. Offering an extensive range of eCommerce tools, scalable client management offerings, team collaboration solutions, top-tier SEO support, white labeling and marketing capabilities, Duda’s award-winning no-code platform enables agencies to reach higher productivity and unprecedented growth. Since launching in 2010, more than 20,000 agencies and web professionals have published over 1 million active websites on Duda's platform. Headquartered in the U.S. with offices in Israel, Canada and Brazil, Duda has raised more than $100 million in funding.

