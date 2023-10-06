Book On Natural Strategies To Improve Testosterone Levels Released by Testosil

The men’s health team at Testosil has released a new book about testosterone and the connection between balanced testosterone levels in men and good health.

Testosil’s new E-Book is called ‘Low Testosterone, No Joke: Ten Ways to Alleviate it in 90 Days’ and it has been written in consultation with recent scientific studies that study the ideal levels of testosterone in men and the impacts of chronically low testosterone. Taking into account the natural hormonal fluctuations that occur throughout a person’s lifetime, Testosil’s new E-Book is structured to offer readers ten scientifically and medically backed strategies and lifestyle changes that may help them boost their testosterone levels.

‘Low Testosterone, No Joke’ has been written in response to the increasing levels of low testosterone in men in the United States, which is also known as male hypogonadism. As the latest findings published by the Western Michigan Urological Associates showcase, low testosterone may affect as many as one in four men over thirty at some stage in their life.

Testosil’s new E-Book recommends that the first step for any man who is suffering from symptoms like infertility, fatigue, depression, increased body fat and decreased muscle, or difficulties with concentration, is to speak to a licensed health professional and have themselves checked for underlying conditions that may be affecting their pituitary gland, hypothalamus or other key organs.

The purpose of their new E-Book is to offer readers ten scientifically researched natural and supplementary strategies that can be used in conjunction with medical testosterone therapy, or that can be used as the primary treatment in the case of less significant testosterone loss.

Given that the world today is full of hormonal and endocrine disruptors, Testosil’s new E-Book teaches readers about essential nutrition, lifestyle and exercise strategies that can help minimize the impact of these types of damaging chemicals and that maximize wellness.

Testosil hopes that the strategies endorsed in ‘Low Testosterone, No Joke: Ten Ways to Alleviate it in 90 Days’ will help readers to recover from low testosterone and regain their quality of life. It is now available for download online.

Dr. Steven Lamm, a member of the board of advisors at Leading Edge Health, the parent company of Testosil, said, “Extensive research and collaboration among health enthusiasts, nutrition experts, and medical professionals enabled us to create this E-Book. We aim to offer practical and actionable steps for improving overall health and boosting testosterone levels. The E-Book includes an in-depth explanation of the importance of testosterone, a detailed analysis of factors that contribute to low testosterone, and a list of ten practical ways to alleviate low testosterone.”

