Book Technologies Inc. Acquires Leeds Taxi Group Limited and Manchester Taxi Group Limited.

Book Technologies Inc. has bought Leeds Taxi Group Limited and Manchester Taxi Group Limited is a rare move to corner the market. Its founder Cash Haleem is adamant that Leeds Taxi Group Limited and Manchester Taxi Group Limited will remain as Divisions of Taxi Group Ltd., but owned by Book Technologies Inc.



Taxi Group Ltd. is a regional player in providing transportation services. Founded by current Chief Executive Officer and Founder Cash Haleem. His decision to merge Leeds Taxi Group Limited and Manchester Taxi Group Limited under the ownership of Book Technologies Inc. came about in March 2024. The company envisages its national and international expansion with the assistance of Book Technologies Inc.



International Markets



Taxi Group Ltd. is currently in negotiations to expand its services in the following countries, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Turkey, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Africa, Singapore, and Netherlands. Taxi Group Ltd. will announce its 2024 expansion dates inline with its recruitment drive across Britain and international regions.



Local headquarters for tailored service



Leeds Taxi Group Limited is headquartered in Leeds. while Manchester Taxi Group Limited is based in Manchester. This localised approach guarantees specialised and efficient services precisely designed to meet the distinct requirements of both cities' residents and visitors.



Upcoming Mobile Apps and city-specific call lines



Scheduled for release in 2024, dedicated mobile applications and city-specific call lines for Leeds and Manchester are set to revolutionise daily commutes. These innovations aim to bring exceptional convenience and accessibility, transforming how residents and visitors navigate their travel needs in both cities.



Welcoming diversity in recruitment with innovative schemes



Leeds Taxi Group Limited and Manchester Taxi Group Limited strongly emphasise inclusive recruitment practices, embracing individuals from various backgrounds, genders, ethnicities, and races. This commitment underscores Taxi Group's dedication to fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce, ensuring all individuals feel welcomed and valued





Taxi Group Ltd. is set to introduce innovative measures to address the challenges confronted by taxi drivers amidst the UK's cost of living concerns. Among these is implementing the Living Wage scheme, designed to supplant the existing commission-based structure. This change aims to ensure drivers receive fair compensation, acknowledging and responding to their economic difficulties.





More opportunities for drivers



Taxi Group is dedicated to offering additional earning avenues for drivers while on the road, aiming to amplify income potential nationwide. This initiative aims to fortify financial stability and expand growth prospects for drivers across Britain, ensuring a more robust and sustainable livelihood.



Driving future services and opportunities



Cash Haleem, as the driving force, envisions expanded services that will benefit drivers and riders alike. His vision extends towards setting new benchmarks for transportation experiences, striving to redefine standards and provide enhanced services that cater to the evolving needs of both drivers and passengers.



Taxi Group Ltd. is working to deliver a new strategic employment initiative for drivers that seek to have more employment rights within its organization.

