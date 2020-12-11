BookDoc won the Pfizer and Alibaba jointly organized competition - Healthcare Fintech Alliance (HFA) Innovation Challenge, Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BookDoc, a home-grown Malaysian health-tech company (with presence in 5 countries and 20 cities, MY, SG, HK, TH, IND), has again been recognised as the top health-tech company across Asia, battling over 100 other participants across Asia. The company has bagged top spot in the Innovation Challenge hosted by Healthcare Fintech Alliance (HFA), an alliance comprised of industry giants among them, Alibaba and Pfizer as well as Fintech Academy Singapore.



(from top: Dr. Lilian Koh, CEO of Singapores Fintech Academy; Founder and CEO of BookDoc, Dato’ Chevy Beh)

The HFA was formed to jump-start transformation across Asia Pacific's health-tech and fin-tech sectors. Under this alliance, each partner will provide their expertise and support to start-ups in these two sectors, with the goal of driving innovative solutions for challenges faced in the healthcare industry.

As the winner of the HFA Innovation Challenge, BookDoc will bring home the prize money of USD50,000 from Pfizer, USD10,000 from Alibaba Cloud, along with the regional support, mentorship and backing of Alibaba, Pfizer and Fintech Academy Singapore.

The Award ceremony was held in-conjunction with ASEAN Responsible & Inclusive Business Forum (RIBF) 2020 on 10th December, The RIBF is a prestigious event attended by numerous industry and government leaders, including Ambassador Ong Keng Yong, Singapore's Ministry of National Development, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Ms. Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Communications and Information, Ministry of National Development; Mr. Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth; CIMB ASEAN Research Institute; Google; Microsoft; Huawei; Nestle; and AWS. The grand prize was presented by Mr Sridhar, Managing Director of Pfizer India to BookDoc's Founder and CEO, Dato Chevy Beh.

"We are honoured to go through this rigorous process and to be selected as the most innovative company across Asia by industry experts among them tech-giant, Alibaba and leading pharmaceutical company, Pfizer which is the first company to be 94% FDA approved for COVID-19 vaccination to combat this pandemic."

ABOUT BOOKDOC

BookDoc, with a presence in 5 countries and 20 cities (Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Thailand), is an online platform that operates across the healthcare continuum connecting patients to healthcare professionals anytime and anywhere, while incentivising people to stay active.

It has established an integrated online ecosystem which comprises seven (7) comprehensive platforms i.e.

Search & Book : Allows users to search and book healthcare professionals anytime and anywhere, and integrates seamlessly with navigation (Google Map, Waze), transport (Grab, Uber, Malindo Air), accommodation (Agoda, Airbnb) and recommended restaurants & attractions (TripAdvisor) for a hassle-free and enjoyable overall healthcare appointment experience; Activ : The higher the step count, the greater the rewards! By exercising, users can earn rewards and discounts from over 100 major retail partners in 12 countries (redeemable across over 4,400 offline and online locations); Marketplace : A premium e-Commerce platform with a variety of health services available which users can enjoy at discounted rates and redeem at hospitals, clinics and other health/wellness facilities with over 5,000 SKUs (ranging from health-screening, dental, gym membership, RT-PCR COVID-19 Test, etc.); Tele-Consult : Professional consultation from the comfort of your own home, Tele-Consult brings healthcare to users' fingertips with specialists covering children, skin, mental, women's and sexual health through a live chat session with healthcare practitioners; Events & News : The latest medical & health information made available along with events (health conferences, marathons, blood donation drive etc.); Health Coaching : Users can reach out to our team of in-house nutritionists and dietitians on dietary advice to achieve their desired goals; COVID-19 Feature : Lab Uberisation of RT-PCR COVID-19 Test at the comfort of people's homes; Webinar sessions on COVID-19 related matters; Tele-Consultation for Mental Health.

Link of our 7 features: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aItH4kcLPdI

The company is backed by a diverse group of investors from entrepreneurs to seasoned healthcare and insurance professionals, bankers, regulators as well as ICT professionals. It is available online at www.bookdoc.com , App Store, and Google Play Store.

BookDoc is a multi-award-winning company that has won awards from CNBC as one of the World's Top 100 Startup Companies; ASEAN Summit (Business Awards 2019-2020) as the most innovative startup in the region and also by Frost & Sullivan (2015-2019) as one of the most innovative healthcare technology startups in the region.

Related Links :

http://www.bookdoc.com