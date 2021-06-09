Booking.com reveals how the 'pandemic effect' could finally tip sustainable travel intent for Aussies into impactful action

SYDNEY, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking.com today releases the 2021 Sustainable Travel Report, revealing the pandemic might have been the tipping point for travellers to finally commit to their own sustainable journey. The research finds Aussies are more committed than ever to travel mindfully, with 61% of travellers believing people have to act now to save the planet for future generations.

72% think sustainable travel is a vital part of achieving this, with 51% stating the pandemic has influenced them to want to travel more sustainably. The timing of the report makes the findings even more poignant, as the travel industry looks to rebuild amidst the ongoing pandemic, says Tracey Foxall, Regional Manager Oceania at Booking.com.

"Our research uncovers how the travel hiatus has opened Australians' eyes to the impact, both positive and negative, their trips can have on local ecosystems and communities around the world," says Foxall. "At Booking.com we believe travel is a force for good, but it has to be done in the right way to ensure we're protecting the planet for future generations."

While on holiday in the past 12 months, 41% made a conscious decision to turn off their air conditioning/heater, 44% took their own reusable water bottle and 33% did activities to support the local community. In fact, over half (53%) admit they get annoyed if accommodations stop them from being sustainable.

72% say they want to stay in a sustainable accommodation in the upcoming year, a notable increase from 55% in 2016. Overall, 46% of travellers still believe in 2021, there aren't enough sustainable travel options available.

While 3 out of 4** accommodation partners say they implemented sustainable steps, only one-third (31%**) actively communicate about their efforts proactively.

Booking.com is currently rolling out a program for properties to support them in becoming more sustainable. This includes sharing best practices through educational opportunities, handbooks and dedicated content via the Booking.com Partner Hub .

Booking.com now displays 'Sustainability initiatives' banner on property pages, including over 30 certifications officially approved by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC), Green Tourism and the EU Ecolabel.

