The Boom of Tourism in Tainan has sparked discussions again - Tainan City Bureau of Tourism prepares for the recovery of Tourism in Tainan

TAINAN, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 3 October 2022 - At the end of 2019, the Taiwanese TV series "Someday or One Day" was broadcasted in various Asian countries and it created a wave of nostalgia for Tainan in the 1990s. There was a lot of discussion amongst the fans when the Series was being filmed in Tainan, and with the upcoming remake, the Tainan City Bureau of Tourism used the historical and cultural attractions of the Series to create advertisements in South Korea, Singapore, and Malaysia to prepare for the recovery of tourism in Tainan.Tainan, located in the southern part of Taiwan, is where everything started for Taiwan and has a long history and culture. It's only 80 minutes on the HSR from Taoyuan International Airport, and only a 50-minute drive from Kaohsiung International Airport.Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che said that Tainan is the capital of tourism and the city has been actively making improvements to match international tourism. Even with the impact of COVID-19, Tainan is still one of the few cities with improving tourism. Kuo Chen-hui, director of Tainan City Bureau of Tourism, said that Tainan has always been a hot spot for Japanese tourists, and before the epidemic, they accounted for 1/3 of all foreign tourists in Tainan. A lot of the monuments, temples, and old houses have a historic touch that appeals to Japanese tourists for learning about history and culture. The still of Hsu Feng Hao Old building evokes the beautiful memories of traveling in Tainan, it also depicts how Tainan has missed its friends from Japan. Taiwan is expected to gradually open its borders, and it is expected that there will be a boom of tourists from Japan. The Tainan City Government has not only worked hard to promote its tourism online, but also locally promoted the City in various countries to showcase Tainan and welcome tourists once the borders have been reopened.Hashtag: #TainanCityGovernment