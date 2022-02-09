Boomi Selects Solace to Enable Real-time Event Streaming across the Enterprise, Accelerate Innovative Service Delivery

One of the first initiatives will see Solace power Boomi's consumption-based licensing model

OTTAWA, Canada, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solace, the leading enabler of event-driven architecture for real-time enterprises, announced today that Boomi, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, has selected Solace PubSub+ Platform to enable real-time event streaming across the applications and cloud services they use to run and differentiate their business.

Boomi's implementation of PubSub+ is a key part of the company's efforts to deconstruct monolithic applications into more scalable and distributed applications made up of microservices. PubSub+ handles the distribution of real-time data across Boomi's integration platform as a service (iPaaS) so many microservices across teams and environments can easily consume and act on it. This enables greater agility and reuse of information, and the ability to stream thousands of messages per second around the world, allowing Boomi to offer customers real-time data offerings like robust monitoring and data collection, and artificial intelligence in the future.

Boomi and Solace will enable a flexible consumption-based licensing model, based on real-time usage statistics - that is critical in the highly dynamic and evolving software as a service (SaaS) market.

"An event mesh built with PubSub+ Platform empowers Boomi to process data in real-time, leading to greater business and operational efficiencies," said Ed Macosky, head of product, Boomi. "One of the first ways we will leverage this new capability is by deploying a metering service that will let us view customer usage in real time so we can underpin our AtomSphere Go licensing program in a unique and personalized fashion that meets our growing customer demands."

AtomSphere Go enables organizations to get started with the Boomi AtomSphere platform without committing to long-term contracts and usage patterns. Since it is usage-based, Boomi must build the infrastructure for billing based on usage metrics, which means every Boomi product that needs to be metered must expose and publish data to billing systems, dashboards, and other platforms.

The selection represents the evolution of a longstanding partnership between Boomi and Solace. Solace offers a connector called PubSub+ Connector for Boomi that gives users of the Boomi AtomSphere Platform access to Solace's industry-leading event streaming and event management technologies. This connector lets Boomi customers link applications and information sources in an event-driven manner to develop innovative new use cases and customer-facing services. European retailer Les Mousquetaires, for example, has accelerated time to market and implemented real-time reporting of point-of-sale data to stream receipts issued by the retailer's 4,000 stores through its SAP system, warehouse management system, and e-commerce web site.

"We're excited that Boomi is expanding its use of our technology to make decision making and internal operations more real-time and agile in addition to helping customers benefit from the combination of event-driven architecture (EDA) and iPaaS," said Solace CEO Denis King.

About Solace

Solace helps large enterprises become modern and real-time by giving them everything they need to make their business operations and customer interactions event-driven. With PubSub+, the market's first and only event management platform, the company provides a comprehensive way to create, document, discover and stream events from where they are produced to where they need to be consumed – securely, reliably, quickly, and guaranteed. Behind Solace technology is the world's leading group of data movement experts, with nearly 20 years of experience helping global enterprises solve some of the most demanding challenges in a variety of industries – from capital markets, retail, and gaming to space, aviation, and automotive. Established enterprises such as SAP, Barclays and the Royal Bank of Canada, multinational automobile manufacturers such as Groupe Renault and Groupe PSA, and industry disruptors such as Jio use Solace's advanced event broker technologies to modernize legacy applications, deploy modern microservices, and build an event mesh to support their hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and IoT architectures. Learn more at solace.com.

Solace Press Contacts

Europe & Americas

IBA International

Jamie Kightley

Jkightley@iba-international.com

+44 (0) 1572 757932

UK

Positive

Inés Mitsou

imitsou@positivemarketing.com

+44 (0)770 388 4664

APAC

Rice Communications

Neil Mirano

neil.mirano@ricecomms.com

+65 3157 5685