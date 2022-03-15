Boost Rolls Out One-Stop Gaming Storefront Solution to Connect Game Publishers to Over 20 Million Malaysian Gamers

Game Connect offers easy discovery and seamless purchase of gaming reloads and vouchers across 63 must-have game titles and top international game stores

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost, the fintech arm of Axiata, has successfully rolled out "Game Connect", a one-stop Storefront solution for Malaysian gamers through its subsidiary Boost Connect (formerly Apigate), a regional cross-border payment and customer growth platform provider. The Storefront was developed for Boost Life, Malaysia's leading consumer eWallet and digital lifestyle payments platform.



Boost Connect's innovative Storefront solution caters to its clients and partners' need to meet the rapid growth in consumer demand for digital content across gaming and entertainment. It allows clients and partners to quickly ramp up their offerings to enrich their end-users' digital lifestyle demands while driving more traffic to their services, achieving better customer retention, and expanding their revenue streams.

This announcement follows Boost's launch last year of a similar Storefront for Cambodian telecommunications giant Smart to tap into the game voucher market there.

Game Connect provides gamers with an end-to-end solution for their gaming needs. The new storefront currently allows for the discovery and seamless purchase of gamers' favourite game reloads and vouchers. As a start, Game Connect features 63 titles in the store including must-have mobile titles like Mobile Legends, Genshin Impact, PUBG and Roblox. Also available are vouchers for stores including Playstation, Unipin, Razer, Google Play, Garena, Steam, Nintendo and Amazon.

Meanwhile, game pass subscriptions, gaming devices & peripherals, entry passes to gaming tournaments, as well as a 'Pay Later' feature for games and devices will be made available through 2022. More gaming providers and partners will also be added in the near future. Boost Game Connect can be accessed via both the Boost app or a dedicated storefront website.



Sheyantha Abeykoon, CEO of Boost said, "Our aim is to create an inclusive digital ecosystem with accessible solutions that cater to the digital lifestyle of our customers. Malaysia has an avid and growing eSports and gaming community. Just two years ago, market research shows that there were over 20 million gamers[1] in the country and this number is undoubtedly growing. Game Connect is part of our efforts to offer gamers a one-stop solution and easy access to purchase game credits, vouchers and more through one platform."



Raja Mansukhani, CEO of Boost Connect said, "We are excited with this launch, Game Connect offers Boost Life the opportunity to enhance its product value proposition. At the same time, it provides the eSports and gaming community in Malaysia a better and more convenient customer experience and meets the ever-increasing demand for gamers. This is our second storefront solution deployment within the region and there's an increasing demand for proactive product propositions like these across our client base."

Boost Connect currently serves over 100 digital partners to reach approximately 1 billion customers via mobile operators, eWallet providers and others with a multi-country roll out. Storefront is a subset of the innovative portfolio of products by Boost Connect which includes Bundling, Stretch (micro-content loans), Armour (fraud detection & prevention), subscription engine and carrier billing, amongst others.

About Boost

Boost is the fintech arm of Axiata that unifies financial services spanning payments, artificial intelligence (AI)-based alternative lending, digital insurance, cross border content services and merchant solutions. Its businesses are streamlined into four core brands to serve a regional consumer and enterprise customer base with the aim of establishing a Malaysia-headquartered regional financial services powerhouse:

Boost Connect Formerly Apigate, Boost Connect is a regional cross-border payment and customer growth platform ecosystem provider. Boost Life The Boost eWallet business that launched in 2017, it focuses on consumer lifestyle offerings such as online and offline retail payments, bill settlement, insurance and transportation & transit use cases with new features constantly introduced. Boost Biz The merchant business that offers a payment platform for enterprises of all sizes, business tools and digitalisation solutions. Boost Credit Formerly Aspirasi, it houses the micro-financing & micro-insurance business and is a pioneering Digital Alternative financier in Malaysia and Indonesia.





