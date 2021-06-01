Boost Your Protection with Gibraltar BSN's Syioking June Campaign

Stand a chance to win an iPhone 12 Pro Max and other lucky draw prizes

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gibraltar BSN, one of Malaysia's fast growing life insurance companies, today launched its Syioking June campaign. Customers can stand a chance to win an iPhone 12 Pro Max and other "syioking" prizes when they take steps to boost their protection with Gibraltar BSN this month.



Gibraltar BSN's Chief Executive Officer Lee Kok Wah said, "Having a life insurance policy is not enough; your policy must be updated to cover the changes in your circumstances. As Malaysia's Community Protection Champion, we launched the Syioking June campaign in the hopes that it will galvanise Malaysians to take action and assess whether their coverage meets their needs, remains intact, and will cover their loved ones when they are gone."

The Gibraltar BSN "Syioking June" campaign is held from 1-30 June 2021 in celebration of Insurance Awareness Day which falls on 28 June 2021. New and existing customers can be in the running to win the "syioking" lucky draw prizes when they perform any one of these following actions:

Purchase a Gibraltar BSN plan, Make a contact information update, Sign up to auto debit their premium payment, and/or, Make a nomination on their policy.

The action taken will determine the number of entries that each customer can receive. While there are no limits to the number of entries, each winner can only win one prize.

The "Syioking June" campaign was developed around these four actions to address specific issues regarding life insurance. Kok Wah elaborated, "The prolonged pandemic has brought about an increased awareness on the role of insurance and its importance to support families. Most of us purchase a life insurance policy when we are young and then we forget about it. For a life insurance plan to be a good safety net, it should grow in tandem with your lifestyle needs, family size, income, and retirement plans. Updating your contact details is also vital to ensure that we can reach you for important notifications regarding your policy through other expedient digital communication modes during the pandemic."

For more information on how to participate in "Syioking June", please visit www.gibraltarbsn.com/syiok or follow our social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram.

