Booth reservation at international pavilion is open for wire & Tube China 2022

SHANGHAI, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Asia's first influential international trade fair for the wire, cable, tube and pipe industry held last year, wire & Tube China 2020 successfully concluded at SNIEC under the strict prevention measures on pandemic, providing effective experience reference for 2022 edition.



Onsite photo at wire & Tube China 2020

From 26 to 29 Sept. 2022, the 10th wire & Tube China will set off another new milestone at Shanghai New International Expo Centre. The organizers Messe Düsseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Shanghai Electric Cable Research Institute Co., Ltd. and MC-CCPIT will leverage their respective advantages, focus on the "14th Five-Year Plan" and the "Belt and Road" national strategy, provide a communication and business platform to present the state-of-the-art products, technologies and solutions.

Product categories are further expanded, focusing on the segmented fields of heat treatment, saw and laser cutting

The product categories of wire China cover wire manufacturing / processing machinery, fastener and spring manufacturing machinery, auxiliary process equipment, finished wires and cables, raw and auxiliary materials, measuring / control technology, test engineering, etc.

On the other hand, based on the product categories including tube manufacturing machinery, processing technology, raw materials, tubes and accessories, pipeline and OCTG technology, testing engineering, etc., the organizers have upgraded the previous pavilions of thermal process and sawing products and have established further refined concurrent exhibitions - THERMPROCESS China and Saw and Laser Cutting China.

Industry leading brands and professional buyers will come to wire & Tube China in flock

Post-show statistics showed that 91% of exhibitors were satisfied with wire & Tube China 2020. Despite the impact of the pandemic last year, the former exhibitors and new customers still show their confidence to the fair.

wire & Tube China 2022 is expected to gather around 1,550 domestic and overseas exhibitors and 46,000 professional buyers to discover new business opportunities.

Booths at international pavilion are open for reservation now, and we look forward to your participation in Asia's leading wire exhibition and explore a new era in the development of wire, cable, tube and pipe Industry. See you in Shanghai from September 26 to 29, 2022!

For more information, please visit the official website: www.wirechina.net; www.tubechina.net or follow us on Linkedin (search page: wire & Tube China).