Boqii Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boqii Holding Limited ("Boqii" or the "Company") (NYSE: BQ), a leading pet-focused platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 (the quarter ended December 31, 2020).

Fiscal Q3 2021 Operational and Financial Highlights

Total revenues were RMB312.9 million ( US$48.0 million ), an increase of 23.2% from RMB254.1 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020.

were ( ), an increase of 23.2% from in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020. Net loss was RMB81.9 million ( US$12.6 million ), compared to net loss of RMB56.4 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020.

was ( ), compared to net loss of in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020. Adjusted net loss was RMB30.5 million ( US$4.7million ), representing a decrease of 49.8% from the adjusted net loss of RMB60.8 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020.

was ( ), representing a decrease of 49.8% from the adjusted net loss of in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020. EBITDA [1] was a loss of RMB79.2 million ( US$12.1 million ), representing a 109.2% setback from a loss of RMB37.9 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020.

was a loss of ( ), representing a 109.2% setback from a loss of in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020. Total GMV [2] was RMB763.8 million ( US$117.1 million ), an increase of 51.5% from RMB504.0 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020.

was ( ), an increase of 51.5% from in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020. Active buyers were 1.5 million, an increase of 21.0% from 1.3 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020.

CEO & CFO Quote

"Solid Q3 results were a testament to Boqii's relentless efforts on execution and user engagement," said Mr. Hao Liang, Boqii's Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We continued to influence pet parents with an extensive and appealing selection of content and products, fostering stronger user bonding and stickiness. We endeavor to build a pet ecosystem that provides full lifecycle coverage and a seamlessly integrated online and offline channel that offers an unparalleled customer experience."

Ms. Yingzhi (Lisa) Tang, Boqii's Co-Founder, Co-CEO and CFO commented: "We had another strong quarter, generating solid operational and financial results. Total revenues grew 23.2% year over year to RMB312.9 million. Adjusted net loss improved significantly from RMB60.8 million in the same quarter of last fiscal year to RMB30.5 million. Notably, during the quarter we considerably improved our operating efficiency, manifested in lower fulfillment cost and reduced inventory turnover days. As a result, our adjusted net loss decreased by 49.8% year-on-year to RMB30.5 million. These results demonstrated our strong execution and potential to translate promising topline growth to profitability. Looking ahead, we will continue to drive rapid growth by expanding user reach and providing all-round user care. This will deliver differentiated growth by attracting high value customers in a large growing addressable market, thus further consolidating our position as an industry leader."

[1]EBITDA refers to net loss excluding income tax expenses, interest expense, interest income, depreciation and amortization expenses, but including all the professional expenses in relation to initial public offering. EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measurement. Please refer to "Non-GAAP financial measurement". [2]GMV refers to gross merchandise volume, which is the total value of confirmed orders placed with us and sold through distribution model or drop shipping model where we act as a principal in the transaction regardless of whether the products are delivered or returned, calculated based on the listed prices of the ordered products without taking into consideration any discounts. The total GMV amount (i) includes GMV of products sold by Xingmu, (ii) excludes products sold through consignment model and (iii) excludes the value of services offered by us. GMV is subject to future adjustments (such as refunds) and represents only one measure of the Company's performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of our financial results, which depend on a variety of factors.

Fiscal Third Quarter Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB312.9 million (US$48.0 million), representing an increase of 23.2% from RMB254.1 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020. The increase was primarily due to the continued organic growth of our business.

Revenues

(in RMB million)

2020 Dec.

Quarter

2019

Dec.

Quarter

%

change

YoY Revenues from product sales

312.3

253.3

23.3 · Boqii Mall

114.1

91.3

25.0 · Third party e-commerce platforms

198.2

162.0

22.4 Revenues from online marketing and information services

0.6

0.8

(29.9) Total

312.9

254.1

23.2

Gross profit was RMB56.1 million (US$8.6 million), an increase of 19.0% from RMB47.2 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Gross margin was 17.9%, compared with 18.6% in the same quarter of fiscal 2020.

Operating expenses were RMB150.5 million, an increase of 67.3% from RMB90.0 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020. Operating expenses as a percentage of total revenues was 48.1%, compared to 35.4% in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020. The increase was primarily due to share-based compensation expenses, amounting to RMB51.4 million. Pursuant to the Amended and Restated 2018 Global Share Plan, the performance condition for options granted thereunder was satisfied upon completion of the first public offering; and as a result, the company, upon the completion of this offering, recorded RMB44.1 million of cumulative share-based compensation expenses for those options for which the vesting conditions have been satisfied as of such date. For the three months ended December 31, 2020, additional RMB7.3 million of share-based compensation expense was recorded.

Fulfillment Expenses were RMB33.6 million , a decrease of 7.9% from RMB36.5 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020. Fulfillment expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 10.7 %, compared to 14.3% in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020. The decrease was mainly due to: (i) the improved utilization of warehouses by adjusting inventory mix; (ii) relocation of warehouses across China to be more cost-efficient; and (iii) lower delivery service prices through renegotiation with third-party delivery service providers.

were , a decrease of 7.9% from in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020. Fulfillment expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 10.7 %, compared to 14.3% in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020. The decrease was mainly due to: (i) the improved utilization of warehouses by adjusting inventory mix; (ii) relocation of warehouses across to be more cost-efficient; and (iii) lower delivery service prices through renegotiation with third-party delivery service providers. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB55.1 million , an increase of 53.2% from RMB36.0 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue were 17.6%, compared to 14.2% in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020. The increase was primarily due to share-based compensation expense of RMB 11.6 million .

were , an increase of 53.2% from in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue were 17.6%, compared to 14.2% in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020. The increase was primarily due to share-based compensation expense of . General and administrative expenses were RMB61.8 million , an increase of 252.7% from RMB17.5 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue were 19.8%, compared to 6.9% in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020. The increase was primarily due to share-based compensation expense of RMB 39.8 million .

Operating loss[3] was RMB93.6 million (US$14.3 million), an increase of 119.0% compared to RMB42.7 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020.

EBITDA[4] was a loss of RMB79.2 million (US$12.1 million), representing a 109.2% setback from a loss of RMB37.9 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Net loss was RMB81.9 million (US$12.6 million), compared to net loss of RMB56.4 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Adjusted net loss was RMB30.5 million (US$4.7million), representing a decrease of 49.8% from the adjusted net loss of RMB60.8 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Diluted net earnings per share was RMB1.61 (US$0.25), compared to diluted net loss per share of RMB4.12 in the same quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Total cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were RMB475.4 million (US$72.9 million), compared to RMB127.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021.

[3] Impacted by share-based compensation expenses of RMB51.4 million, RMB44.1 million of which were incurred upon the completion of our initial public offering. [4] Impacted by share-based compensation expenses of RMB51.4 million, RMB44.1 million of which were incurred upon the completion of our initial public offering.

About Boqii Holding Limited

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) is China's largest pet-focused platform We are the leading online destination for pet products and supplies in China with our broad selection of high-quality products including global leading brands, local emerging brands, and our own private label, Yoken and Mocare, offered at competitive prices. Our online sales platforms, including Boqii Mall and our flagship stores on third-party e-commerce platforms, provide customers with convenient access to a wide selection of high-quality pet products and an engaging and personalized shopping experience. Our Boqii Community provides an informative and interactive content platform for users to share their knowledge and love for pets.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding such risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, namely adjusted net loss, EBITDA and EBITDA margin, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company defines (i) adjusted net loss as net loss excluding fair value change of derivative liabilities and share-based compensation expenses, (ii) EBITDA as net loss excluding income tax expenses, interest expense, interest income, depreciation and amortization expenses, and (iii) EBITDA margin as EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues. The Company believes adjusted net loss, EBITDA and EBITDA margin enhance investors' overall understanding of its financial performance and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by its management in its financial and operational decision-making.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. As these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures, which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. For reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled, "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results." The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB6.5250 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 31, 2020 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred to could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

BOQII HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)













As of

March 31,

2020

As of

December 31,

2020

As of

December 31,

2020

RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 88,352

363,858

55,764 Short-term investments -

111,576

17,100 Accounts receivable, net 44,980

35,756

5,480 Inventories, net 63,056

85,588

13,117 Prepayments and other current assets 76,720

131,955

20,223 Amounts due from related parties 5,982

8,326

1,276 Total current assets 279,090

737,059

112,960 Non-current assets:









Property and equipment, net 4,981

7,525

1,153 Intangible assets 33,538

30,537

4,680 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,951

31,074

4,762 Long-term investments 73,432

74,970

11,490 Goodwill 40,184

40,184

6,158 Other non-current asset 11,019

3,372

517 Total non-current assets 178,105

187,662

28,760 Total assets 457,195

924,721

141,720 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND

SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT









Current liabilities









Short-term borrowings 75,223

44,598

6,835 Accounts payable 88,005

67,884

10,404 Salary and welfare payable 4,465

6,987

1,071 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 37,883

43,160

6,615 Amounts due to related parties, current 45

1,920

294 Other debts, current 76,252

-

- Contract liabilities 7,702

6,638

1,017 Operating lease liabilities, current 7,969

8,123

1,245 Derivative liabilities 14,351

10,956

1,679 Total current liabilities 311,895

190,266

29,160 Non-current liabilities









Deferred tax liabilities 10,591

9,586

1,469 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 5,375

21,205

3,250 Long-term borrowings 53,148

71,227

10,916 Other debts, non-current 165,774

427,123

65,459 Amounts due to related parties, non-current 11,521

-

- Total non-current liabilities 246,409

529,141

81,094 Total liabilities 558,304

719,407

110,254











Mezzanine equity









Series A convertible redeemable preferred shares (US$ 0.001

par value; 11,000,000 shares authorized, 10,340,000 and nil

shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and

December 31, 2020, respectively) 484,122

-

- Series B convertible redeemable preferred shares Series B

convertible redeemable preferred shares (US$ 0.001 par

value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 9,067,384 and nil

shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and

December 31, 2020, respectively) 527,682

-

- Series C convertible redeemable preferred shares (US$ 0.001

par value; 6,000,000 shares authorized, 5,518,101 and nil

shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and

December 31, 2020, respectively) 420,419

-

- Series D convertible redeemable preferred shares (US$ 0.001

par value; 3,000,000 and 0 shares authorized, 2,526,026

and nil shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020

and December 31, 2020, respectively) 188,183

-

- Series D-1 convertible redeemable preferred shares

(US$ 0.001 par value; 3,000,000 shares authorized,

2,178,530 and nil shares issued and outstanding as of March

31, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 164,282

-

- Series D-2 convertible redeemable preferred shares

(US$ 0.001 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized,

1,182,803 and nil shares issued and outstanding as of

March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 89,464

-

- Series E convertible redeemable preferred shares (US$ 0.001

par value;3,000,000 and 7,000,000 shares authorized,

1,042,623 and nil shares issued and outstanding as of March

31, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 78,553

-

- Redeemable non-controlling interests -

5,808

890 Receivable for issuance of preferred shares (94,758)

-

- Total mezzanine equity 1,857,947

5,808

890 Stockholders' equity/(deficit):









Ordinary Shares (US$0.001 par value;153,000,000 ordinary

shares authorized and 22,238,454 issued and outstanding as

of March 31, 2020; nil shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2020) 139

-

- Class A ordinary shares (US$0.001 par value; nil shares

authorized, issued and outstanding shares as of March 31,

2020; 129,500,000 shares authorized, 55,860,157 shares

issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020) -

404

62 Class B ordinary shares (US$0.001 par value; nil shares

authorized, issued and outstanding shares as of March 31,

2020; 15,000,000 shares authorized, 12,204,604 shares

issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020) -

82

13 Additional paid-in capital -

3,300,358

505,802 Statutory reserves 2,627

2,891

443 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 11,204

(23,180)

(3,552) Accumulated deficit (2,016,758)

(2,718,965)

(416,700) Receivable for issuance of ordinary shares (9)

(407,962)

(62,523) Total Boqii Holding Limited shareholders' equity/(deficit) (2,002,797)

153,628

23,545 Non-controlling interests 43,741

45,878

7,031 Total shareholders' equity/(deficit) (1,959,056)

199,506

30,576 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' deficit 457,195

924,721

141,720

BOQII HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)

























Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2019

2020

2020

2019

2020

2020

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$























Net revenues:





















Product sales 253,295

312,371

47,873

611,334

778,186

119,262 Online marketing and information services 791

555

85

2,297

2,368

363 Total revenues 254,086

312,926

47,958

613,631

780,554

119,625 Total cost of revenue (206,904)

(256,784)

(39,354)

(485,708)

(638,507)

(97,856) Gross profit 47,182

56,142

8,604

127,923

142,047

21,769 Operating expenses:





















Fulfillment expenses (36,451)

(33,557)

(5,143)

(91,946)

(96,225)

(14,747) Sales and marketing expenses (35,977)

(55,107)

(8,446)

(103,340)

(121,393)

(18,604) General and administrative expenses (17,523)

(61,811)

(9,473)

(44,457)

(95,376)

(14,617) Other income, net 34

740

113

2,391

1,045

160 Loss from operations (42,735)

(93,593)

(14,345)

(109,429)

(169,902)

(26,039) Interest income 130

5,471

838

348

11,674

1,789 Interest expense (17,212)

(6,990)

(1,071)

(41,555)

(20,549)

(3,149) Other (losses)/gain, net (1,196)

12,552

1,924

(2,701)

16,328

2,502 Fair value change of derivative liabilities 4,417

-

-

5,850

10,409

1,595 Loss before income tax expenses (56,596)

(82,560)

(12,654)

(147,487)

(152,040)

(23,302) Income taxes expenses 122

603

92

202

412

63 Share of results of equity investees 64

22

3

(486)

(55)

(8) Net loss (56,410)

(81,935)

(12,559)

(147,771)

(151,683)

(23,247) Less: Net income attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders 1,395

1,242

190

3,611

2,138

328 Net loss attributable to Boqii Holding Limited (57,805)

(83,177)

(12,749)

(151,382)

(153,821)

(23,575) Less: Accretion on convertible redeemable preferred shares

to redemption value (33,794)

195,935

30,028

(156,004)

120,873

18,525 Less: Deemed dividend to preferred shareholders -

-

-

(741)

(12,547)

(1,923) Net income/(loss) attributable to Boqii Holding Limited's ordinary shareholders (91,599)

112,758

17,279

(308,127)

(45,495)

(6,973)























Net loss (56,410)

(81,935)

(12,559)

(147,771)

(151,683)

(23,247) Other comprehensive income/(loss):





















Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax (839)

(24,062)

(3,688)

1,729

(35,579)

(5,453) Unrealized securities holding gains 1,960

-

-

2,291

1,195

183 Total comprehensive loss (55,289)

(105,997)

(16,245)

(143,751)

(186,067)

(28,517) Less: Total comprehensive loss attributable to non-

controlling interest shareholders 1,395

1,242

190

3,611

2,138

328 Total comprehensive loss attributable to Boqii Holding

Limited (56,684)

(107,239)

(16,435)

(147,362)

(188,205)

(28,845)























Net earnings/(loss) per share attributable to Boqii

Holding Limited's ordinary shareholders





















— basic (4.12)

1.68

0.26

(13.86)

(0.68)

(0.10) — diluted (4.12)

1.61

0.25

(13.86)

(0.68)

(0.10) Weighted average number of ordinary shares





















— basic 22,238,454

67,156,580

67,156,580

22,238,454

67,156,580

67,156,580 — diluted 22,238,454

70,041,375

70,041,375

22,238,454

67,156,580

67,156,580

