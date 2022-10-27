Bord Bia - Irish Food Board drives new European Dairy Campaign in 2022-2025

Three-year promotion in the Kingdom of Thailand to raise awareness of high quality and sustainably produced European Dairy from Ireland.

BANGKOK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the new campaign 'European Dairy - Ireland, working with nature' , Bord Bia – Irish Food Board exhibited at the Food Ingredients Asia trade show in Bangkok, the leading meeting place for Southeast Asia's food and beverage industry. Bord Bia introduced European dairy products from Ireland to Thailand distributors, importers and media representatives.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.prnasia.com/mnr/Sopexa_202210.shtml

To coincide with FI Asia, Bord Bia – Irish Food Board hosted a Sustainable European Dairy from Ireland Trade Seminar on October 6th. The seminar offered expert insights on how quality, safety and sustainability are at the heart of food and drink production in Ireland, and featured presentations on natural and sustainable production methods of European/Irish dairy.

Over 40 dairy industry representatives including local importers, distributors, manufacturers, and media attended the event where they learned about Europe/Ireland's capability as a supplier of high quality and sustainably produced dairy.

The opening address to the seminar was made from H.E. Mr. Pat Bourne - Ambassador of Ireland to the Kingdom of Thailand, followed by a Global Dairy Outlook from Mr. YiFan Li, Vice President of Dairy at StoneX and a European Dairy from Ireland overview by Mr. Patrick Lim from Bord Bia. Bord Bia and dairy industry experts provided the latest market research, as well as solutions and potential opportunities for Thai and European/Irish dairy partners.

Speaking at the seminar, Irish Ambassador to the Kingdom of Thailand H.E. Mr Pat Bourne said "I am honoured to mark the launch of Ireland's new European Dairy – Ireland, working with nature campaign, which is a significant investment in this market. Building our relationship with the Kingdom of Thailand is a high priority for Ireland, and we look forward to supporting this campaign over the coming three-years."

Mr. Patrick Lim, Market Specialist in Bord Bia said that "Irish dairy exporters and Bord Bia have long recognised the importance of Thai market. Collectively, we strive to build on existing relationships and nurture new ones well into the future. We look forward to utilising our new European Dairy – Ireland, working with nature campaign to complement our activities in Thailand and raise awareness of the high quality, sustainably produced dairy ingredients we have to offer. "

The seminar was followed by a networking session which provided the opportunity for Thai customers to connect with Irish dairy exporters.

{Economic data} Ireland exported over €48 million worth of dairy products to Thailand in 2021, a 55% increase from 2020. Due to strong demand for milk powder ingredients, Irish dairy exports to Thailand are up 9% in value terms in the first seven months of 2022 (Source: Bord Bia https://www.bordbiaperformanceandprospects.com/).

For more HD pictures: Download at this link (https://bit.ly/3Coonjg)

About Bord Bia:

Bord Bia - Irish Food Board is a government agency within the Department of Agriculture. Bord Bia is responsible for the development of new markets and the promotion of Irish food, drink, and horticulture products internationally. The role of Bord Bia is to act as a link between Irish food, drink and horticulture companies and existing and potential customers. Bord Bia has 16 offices around the world, in Europe, Asia, Middle East and North America, to promote trade in the international market.

