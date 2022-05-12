Bosch Automotive Aftermarket launched "Care For Life" Campaign in ASEAN

Care For Life - driving long term initiatives and contribute to society, focusing on children in vulnerable communities throughout ASEAN.

Partnering up with Club Rainbow Singapore, enriching the happiness of children facing life's biggest challenges.

Supported by Primavera, Bosch AA aims to advocate for a better future for the disadvantaged through education, engagement, and empowerment.

SINGAPORE, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bosch Automotive Aftermarket (Bosch AA), supported by Primavera, an organization supporting children, teams up with Club Rainbow Singapore to help children with chronic illness through its Care For Life campaign. Debuting in Singapore, this campaign will be launched in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, and Vietnam, focusing on the areas of safety, air, sight, education, and health of the children respectively.



For Singapore, the focus is on happiness of children who are chronically ill (#CareForHappiness). Club Rainbow children can post wishes on the Dream Cloud, which will be fulfilled by Bosch, its employees and business partners.

"Our partnership with Club Rainbow signifies our commitment to continue reaching out to children in need. We aim to spread cheer, encourage employee volunteerism, and garner support from our business partners," said Marcio Coelho, ASEAN's vice president of Bosch Automotive Aftermarket. "We also create awareness on the efforts assisting the chronically ill children. Our way of sparking happiness as smiling children is always the best gift."

Care For Life will involve art programs with an automotive theme. The pieces will be auctioned with Bosch AA's business partners by the end of the year. All funds raised and part of sales value, will be channeled to Club Rainbow supporting a variety of programs and services.

"We are honored to partner Bosch AA in this #CareForHappiness initiative. This will have a positive impact on children and families. As we aim to provide critical support and services to beneficiaries, we more than welcome partnerships such as this," said Mr Teo Siang Loong, Executive Director of Club Rainbow (Singapore).