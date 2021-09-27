BOSS Capital Partners Closes Series-Seed Funding for Xcential Corporation

BOSS Capital Partners raises Series-Seed funding for Xcential’s growth initiatives

—

BOSS Capital Partners is excited to announce that it has raised pre-seed funding for Xcential Corporation. The funds will be used to support market growth initiatives.

The new investment round will enable Xcential to further capitalize on its position as a leader in the Legislative Technology space. The funding will drive growth to Xcential’s expanding user base and fuel expansion of the company’s partner affiliation and training programs.

“We believe in the Xcential mission and are excited about the impact Xcential will have in the data-transformation movement within Legislative Technology,” said Gregory Shepard, CEO of BOSS Capital Partners.

Xcential CEO Grant Vergottini said the funding and access to the BOSS support network would give a boost to the company’s expansion efforts with its market-leading LegisPro™ software platform. Xcential has experienced strong growth in recent years as governments around the world have come under increasing pressure to digitize paper processes and other legacy technologies.

“Our mission is to help bring greater efficiency, accuracy and transparency to a core function of government – the drafting of laws, regulations and other key rulemaking documents,” Vergottini said. “There has never been a more important time to help governments bring this essential process to a modern footing. We’re delighted to begin working with Greg and the team as we move forward.”

Company Website: https://xcential.com/

About the Company

Xcential Corporation, based in Encinitas, Calif., provides modern, web-based technologies to transform how laws and regulations are created by governments around the world. Xcential’s LegisPro™ software platform modernizes the drafting, amending, publishing and codification of legislation, regulations and other critical government documents from antiquated 19th and 20th century technology – pencils, paper, word processors and PDFs – into the machine-processable, cloud-ready and digitally efficient platform required by today’s government counsel and citizens.

Contact: info@xcential.com

About BOSS Capital Partners

BOSS Capital Partners is dedicated to investing in technology businesses that need operational expertise and guidance to achieve capital efficient and rewarding outcomes. By utilizing the BOSS - Business Operations Support System, the BCP team assists portfolio companies with tactical challenges they face in product management, engineering, sales, marketing, pricing, legal, and finance. Consistently and efficiently applied, BOSS allows BCP to transform the day-to-day operations of portfolio companies and significantly increase the quality of potential exit outcomes.

Contact: press@bosscapitalpartners.com

Contact Info:

Name: Mark Stodder, President

Email: Send Email

Organization: Xcential Corporation

Address: Encinitas, California

Phone: (414) 269-9282

Website: https://xcential.com/

Video URL: https://xcential.com/

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/boss-capital-partners-closes-series-seed-funding-for-xcential-corporation/89046947

Source: MarketersMEDIA

Release ID: 89046947