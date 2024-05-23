Bossier City AC Repair & Maintenance: HVAC Contractor Services Updated

Bossier City HVAC contractor Central Aire Heating & AC, Inc. (318-747-4965) announced updates to its air conditioner repair services.

With temperatures in Louisiana expected to be high this summer, Central Aire Heating & AC, Inc. has updated its services to help clients ensure that their air conditioning units are functioning properly ahead of the warmer months.

More details can be found at https://centralaire.org/ac-company-bossier-city-la

Climate Prediction Center reports that there’s a 40% to 50% chance that Louisiana will face higher-than-normal temperatures from June through August. As such, Central Aire Heating & AC, Inc. is encouraging its clients to get any problems that their air conditioning units are experiencing repaired immediately.

“During the hot summer days in northwestern Louisiana, you must have an effective cooling unit,” explained a spokesperson for the company. “At Central Aire Heating & AC, Inc., your indoor comfort is important to us, so if your AC is failing, we want to help.”

Central Aire Heating & AC, Inc. starts every AC repair call with a thorough inspection of the unit, during which they diagnose the problem and discuss repair options with the client. Once a solution has been agreed upon, they get to work making the repairs. Typically, their technicians will have the tools and materials needed to perform the fixes with them when they arrive; however, in some cases, a second appointment may be required to complete the job.

The technicians at Central Aire Heating & AC, Inc. can repair a wide range of air conditioner issues, from refrigerant leaks and compressor failures to blocked filters and thermostat malfunctions. When working on an AC unit, their primary goal is to keep airflow and temperature control consistent.

“Central Aire Heating & AC, Inc. exceeded all of my expectations with their air conditioner repair services,” said a satisfied client. “Their team responded to my call, diagnosed my issue, and fixed my AC unit all in less time than other companies took to provide me with a quote. I'm incredibly impressed by their professionalism, expertise, and dedication to customer satisfaction, and I would highly recommend their services to anyone in need of reliable AC repairs.”

About Central Aire Heating & AC, Inc.

Central Aire Heating & AC, Inc. has been providing clients in Bossier City and the neighboring communities with professional heating and cooling services since 1974. In addition to repairs, the company also performs installations, replacements, inspections, and routine maintenance.

Interested parties can find more information at https://centralaire.org

Contact Info:

Name: Sandy Fahringer

Email: Send Email

Organization: Central Aire Heating & AC, Inc.

Address: 1302 Driftwood Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana 71111, United States

Phone: +1-318-747-4965

Website: https://centralaire.org/



