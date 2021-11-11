Bossswap.Finance Launches, Aims To Move The DEX Market Like Never Before

Bossswap.Finance plans to introduce BOSS tokenized NFTs, BOOSTED POOLs, HYDRA/SHADE POOLs, as well as the Boss rewards program.

As the crypto landscape continues to gain massive traction, developers are continually creating decentralized exchanges to meet the needs of crypto enthusiasts. One such project is BossSwap.Finance, as they are proud to announce the launch, to move the DEX market like never before.

BossSwap is a 100% community-based decentralized exchange built on the Harmony Protocol. The project set sights on simplifying crypto trading, swapping, and staking. Investors looking to add crypto assets into their investment portfolio will enjoy peace of mind with BossSwap.

The BOSS token

BossSwap has a native token with the symbol "$BOSS." Being a revenue-generating token, it is a built-in burn and liquidity tax. Token holders can pay for transaction fees using $BOSS and enjoy a discount. You can also use this token to make purchases on the BossSwap network. $BOSS has a hard cap of 500,000,000 tokens. It also features a dynamic lockup model.

The Horde & Spawning Pool

BossSwap has a horde and spawning pool where you can stake your BOSS token for profits. Investors interested in staking their assets will receive a wide range of rewards, including 0.1% of the transaction across the entire DEX. The horde and spawning pool enables single-staking tokens to prevent impairment loss. The pool also lets token holders earn interest on their assets.

About Bossswap.finance

Bossswap.finance is a new decentralized exchange on the Harmony Protocol. The project facilitates the trading and swapping of digital assets in real-time. BossSwap is also a 100% community-focused project that promises to reward community members for their efforts and investments.

BossSwap is a blend of PantherSwap, ViperSwap, DefiKingdoms, and ApeSwap with BOSS style. The project has unique graphics, a clean UI, and an intuitive interface. The team behind BossSwap is made up of persons with impeccable character and those with expertise to revolutionize the traditional financial landscape. The project promises massive rewards as it gains traction and scale the marketplace.

To enhance user experience, the team at BossSwap intends to add Easter Eggs onto its homepage. This new feature will enable crypto enthusiasts to feel at home once they get on the BossSwap platform. The team also plans to introduce BOSS tokenized NFTs, BOOSTED POOLs, HYDRA/SHADE POOLs, as well as the Boss rewards program.

