Boston-based GreenBanana SEO Passes its 14 Year Mark Offering Digital Marketing and Search Engine Optimization Services

Boston-based GreenBanana SEO is proud to announce its 14th anniversary in business, marking a significant milestone in the company's history. With three times on the INC 5000, the digital marketing and results-based search engine optimization agency has been offering local and national SEO programs alongside a full complement of digital advertising programs since 2008. The company is poised for continued growth and success under the leadership of CEO Kevin Roy.

GreenBanana SEO was founded in 2008 by seasoned digital marketing professionals passionate about helping businesses flourish online with results-driven digital programs. The company quickly established itself as a leading provider of SEO services in the Boston area and has since expanded its offerings to include pay-per-click advertising, social media marketing, geo-fencing, OTT, programmatic display, as well as web design, and development.

GreenBanana SEO created its flagship SEO program not as a gimmick but as a way to end many decision-makers confusion when choosing an SEO provider. Rather than blindly picking which SEO tactics, businesses can choose a partner who will be accountable for results.

“We saw an opportunity amidst the category of search engine optimization (SEO) providers. There was a strong current of overused buzzwords, and waves of flashy sales presentations made SEO look like black magic,” said CEO Kevin Roy. "That’s when GreenBanana was born. We are a scrappy, hard-working group of people passionate about connecting prospects to your business every day. We are laser-focused on performance. We strive to build trustworthy relationships with each and every client."

Under the leadership of CEO Kevin Roy, GreenBanana SEO has continued to grow and evolve, expanding its client base and its range of digital marketing services. With a focus on forming lasting relationships with clients and delivering results-driven solutions, GreenBanana SEO has become a go-to partner for businesses in various industries, including healthcare, education, biotech, advertising, finance, consumer goods, government, and more.

"I am proud to be a part of a team of talented and dedicated digital marketing professionals at GreenBanana SEO," said Roy. "Our success over the past 14 years is a testament to our commitment to delivering effective, customized solutions for each client."

For more information about GreenBanana SEO and its services, please visit https://www.greenbananaseo.com/boston-seo-agency



About Us: GreenBanana SEO is a full-service digital marketing agency in the Greater Boston Area, Founded in 2008, the company provides a range of services, including search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, social media marketing, OTT, programmatic display as well as web design and development. With a focus on delivering results-driven digital marketing solutions that are tailored to each client's unique needs, GreenBanana SEO has become a go-to partner for businesses of all sizes in a variety of industries.

