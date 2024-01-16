Boston Restaurant Consulting: Concept Development & Opening Announced

Avery Restaurant Consulting will now be helping aspiring business owners in the Boston area to start their restaurants in 2024.

While the restaurant failure rate is difficult to track, the National Restaurant Association estimates that one in three restaurants will fail within the first year of operation. One of the main reasons so many restaurants don't survive their first year is the lack of a clear concept - which is why Avery Restaurant Consulting is now working with Boston restaurant owners on clarifying their concept and developing a plan to bring their client’s vision to life.

Avery appreciates that while aspiring owners have great ideas and grand plans, logistical obstacles and a lack of experience can often make starting a restaurant more difficult than it should be - and even lead to its downfall. As such, its team of experienced restaurant consultants offers assistance with all issues that may arise during the initial stages, including inspections, permits, and staff training.

“With over 50 restaurants opened, we have the recipe to have all of these variables in line for that first day when the doors unlock,” says owner Jason Carron. “We will work with you to understand your concept while accounting for all of the minor details that are a necessity for your company’s image and growth.”

As part of its consulting service, Avery offers:

Menu Design: Once the concept has been defined, Avery will create a custom menu which is delicious, cost-effective, and quick out of the kitchen. Wine, beer, and spirits pairings will also be recommended based on the restaurant concept and current trends.

Bar Scene Design: To make the most of the restaurant's wine, beer, and other alcoholic beverage offerings, Avery designs a vibrant and welcoming bar scene. From creating signature cocktails to training the staff to understand and recommend wine pairings, the restaurant consultants ensure that the bar scene enhances both the guest experience and the restaurant's bottom line.

Marketing: To succeed in the restaurant business, it is important to "own your concept," explains Avery. As such, its team focuses on helping restaurant owners identify their demographic, properly market to their target audience, and create an image that stands out from the competition.

For those who purchased an old establishment, Avery can also help with remodeling to fit the new concept.

