BougeRV Canadian website is now live

BougeRV, the market leader in solar panels and portable power stations, has announced its entry into the Canadian market. This is a significant step forward in promoting universal solar energy access and benefits. In the future, BougeRV will keep in mind its mission to provide a better outdoor living experience for all RVers and off-grid travelers by developing quality solutions that will help achieve a more sustainable future.

BougeRV launched a new website in Canada on August 17th. "We are excited to launch BougeRV Canada's new website, and we have to say that it is with the support of our users that we are motivated to continue," said BougeRV's marketing manager. "Now, BougeRV Canada supporters can order our merchandise online that we will bring more outdoor solutions to Canadian outdoor enthusiasts in an effort to make solar energy accessible to everyone."

For BougeRV, this push will be a way to develop further the brand's ability to further connect deeply with consumers.

Currently, BougeRV U.S. station has opened the sale of solar panels, portable power stations, portable refrigerators, and other products. Now a Canadian site has been opened to meet Canadian users, hoping that Canadian outdoor enthusiasts can better enjoy outdoor life. BougeRV is committed to providing convenient and fast services to outdoor enthusiasts worldwide. Whether a solar enthusiast or a veteran, a customer can buy all the equipment they need for outdoor travel on BougeRV's Canada website and enjoy BougeRV's unique one-on-one service.

Two main kinds of products are available on the current BougeRV Canada website: solar panels and portable refrigerators. Among them are the most popular 180W 9BB solar panels and 180W 5BB solar panels, so whether a customer wants to enjoy the more cost-effective 5BB solar panels or, the more efficient 9BB solar panels, they will find what they are looking for at BougeRV. Both types of solar panels can be installed on the surface of their house's roof, RV's roof, boat, and so on.

The refrigerator stage currently has two options, both of which have a capacity of 37 quarts: the 12V 37 Quart Car Refrigerator with wheel and the 12V 37 Quart Portable Refrigerator without Wheel. The version with wheels is better for towing to a campsite, whereas the version without wheels is better for storing in an RV or car for future use.

Moreover, the 30 Quart portable refrigerator is a good choice if a customer wants a smaller and more practical one. The 53 Quart portable refrigerator is more suited to extended travel; it's large enough to store all the food and drinks during a long-term journey. These smart portable refrigerators will meet individual needs for freshness in all their designs and are perfect for keeping the food and beverages required.

To celebrate the launch of BougeRV's new Canadian site, we're offering the 14% off discount code sitewide, and with "CA14," anyone gets an exclusive 14% off offer on the entire BougeRV CA site.

About BougeRV.

In the past years, BougeRV began developing solar panels for outdoor living, dedicated to making solar energy beneficial to all RV and outdoor enthusiasts. Since then, BougeRV has continued to build its brand and product line of excellence in sustainable outdoor living, continually bringing the best products to the world.

BougeRV offers a range of solar power solutions, including portable power stations and solar panels, portable refrigerators, and more. In the future, BougeRV will be developing more products for outdoor use to upgrade the outdoor experience so that users can truly enjoy the benefits of solar energy.

