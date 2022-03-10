Bounty Media wins Procter & Gamble vGrow initiative, also completes first close of USD$1.5m Pre-A round, USD$10m valuation

SINGAPORE, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bounty Media, a DataTech company with a zero-party deep data platform that empowers consumers and the brands they trust announces that it has won first place in Procter & Gamble Thailand's search for bleeding edge innovation addressing the Ad world's search for a solution to the current consumer data challenge.



Jake Denney (left) and Claes Loberg, Co-founders Bounty Media

Founded by Claes Loberg and Jake Denney in Singapore in late 2019, Bounty Media went live in Indonesia in 2021, offering a service with a view to empowering consumers. This week the pair landed in Thailand to open their second market and on Monday were awarded first place in Procter & Gamble's vGrow innovation search - fresh on the back of completing first close of a USD$1.5m Pre-A round (USD$10m valuation) led by SOSV and joined by investors including Singapore's Black Kite Investments, Taiwan's High Cosmos, as well as Cyprus based Quonota Investment and several Singapore Angels.

"We're creating a transparent value exchange between consumers and advertisers," Loberg said. In today's era of disappearing third-party cookies and increasing privacy laws, "consumers must provide consent for who is allowed to see their data and what they can do with it, and we've introduced a win-win-win for advertisers, publishers and consumers to facilitate exactly that."

"P&G Thailand is motivated to drive projects that focus on supporting and creating opportunities for startups with the vision and determination to grow their businesses in the future." said Nithin Dabari, Managing Director P&G Thailand. "That's why we launched the vGrow project in Thailand. To provide a platform for start-ups in Thailand to join and present business ideas, come together to find a way to develop business together with P&G Thailand. In 2022, the first year of the vGrow project, we focus on the technology business, which at present is considered an industry with high growth potential."

Bounty Media partners include leading News, Telco, Games and OTT partners such as Viu, Vidio & UseeTV in Indonesia to serve a collective 92m monthly active users. Bounty's introduction to Thailand this week marks the start of their Southeast Asia and greater APAC rollout through 2022 & 2023, expanding their content partners with a target of 1billion users by the end of 2023.

In the wake of data privacy concerns, Google announced that it will end behavioral targeting and profile-building in its ad products, following the footsteps of Apple and Mozilla, which have been phasing out third-party cookies. This leaves opportunities for an evolution in advertising tech that's built on trust and transparency.

Unlike first-party and third-party data, zero-party data is consent-based personal context data that customers intentionally share with a brand they trust. A Forrester research estimates that 15% of brands will collect zero-party data in the upcoming years. APAC remains the second largest global ad market which spent US$101 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to reach US$193 billion in 2021.

"We're in the middle of an evolution in data privacy—the majority of brands and consumers are not aware of its full scope yet. The team at Bounty Media has had the foresight to build a transparent solution that empowers both consumers and the brands that they trust, and we can't think of a better team to take on this mission," shares William Bao Bean, General Partner at SOSV.

Bounty Media will also be able to provide an extra monetization platform that underpins the 105 million users inside the MOX ecosystem, offering the ability for global brands to entertain audiences with premium content, apps, education, and news media in exchange for first-party data.

About Bounty Media

Founded in November 2019 in Singapore. Bounty Media is an adtech and martech platform offering a monetization solution for advertisers and publishers.