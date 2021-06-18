KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CPI Land, a boutique developer focusing on creating perfection through innovation, scores a total of three awards, winning two categories in high-rise development and the People's Choice Award for Best Developers at the iProperty Development Excellence Awards (iDEA) 2021.



Boutique Developer CPI Land Clinches Three Accolades at iDEA 2021

In the high-rise development category, the boutique developer is recognized for the architectural excellence of its unique Colonial and Peranakan themed Tuan Residency in Kuala Lumpur, and the exceptional value in quality and affordability of its contemporary and smart Dian Residency in Shah Alam, attaining the Best Completed High-Rise Development and Best Value High-Rise Development awards respectively.

Director of CPI Land, Chung Shan Tat, shared that the company is honored to be recognized for its efforts and is most delighted at being voted by the people as one of the Top 10 Best Developers in Malaysia. "We have always taken pride in delivering a sophisticated lifestyle that is affordable for Malaysians. Each of our developments are uniquely innovated, crafted to be sustainable and designed with empathy to meet the evolving needs of homeowners while prioritizing quality, comfort and cost-friendliness."

"These awards are a testimony to our continuous commitment in innovating our projects to deliver perfection to our customers who have put their trust in us. And of course, our achievements could not have been possible if not for the support of our clients, partners and the CPI Land team," Chung said.

iProperty Development Excellence Awards (iDEA) is a recognition of par excellence in property development. For the fourth year running, the event raises the spotlight on the industry's most accomplished developers and developments.

Sequels to triumphant victories

Following the success of Tuan Residency and Dian Residency, CPI Land will be offering two new properties, Tuan 2egacy and Dian Residency 2.

Poised to continue the legacy of Tuan Residency, Tuan 2egacy aspires to give homeowners the nostalgia of Old Malaya through the amplification of the Colonial and Peranakan facade, while providing contemporary conveniences. Sitting on 3.04 acres with 596 residential units, Tuan 2egacy is open for registration in June 2021.

A follow up of Dian Residency, the upcoming Dian Residency 2 will be welcoming homeowners to modern contemporary luxury set in centuries old Balinese themed architecture. Dian Residency 2 is expected to be launched in 2022 and construction completion in 2026.

For more information, please visit https://www.cpiland.com/projects/2egacy/.

About CPI Land

Established in 2010, CPI Land is a boutique property developer with a unique idea for perfection. Short for Creating Perfection through Innovation, each development is carefully crafted to infuse flexibility and choice, creating customisable sophistication to cater for different individual needs and requirements.

We take pride in our steadfast ability to meet the evolving needs of contemporary clients who demand the finest quality, style and sophistication. Founded on the belief that land is a scarce asset, we create value through innovative designs to achieve maximum comfort and efficiency for homeowners, emphasizing on practicality and functionality whilst maintaining quality and cost-efficiency.

