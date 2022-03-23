Boutique Fertility Clinic Offers Personalized Care and New Promotions in Orange and Los Angeles Counties

—

RHWC is currently offering discounts on several services including IVF, PGT and FET procedures, and special pricing on IVF cycles, IUI insemination and egg freezing.

RHWC’s Director, Dr. Marcus Rosencrantz, MD FACOG, is a fertility specialist who has devoted the last 17 years to Obstetrics and Gynecology with a focus in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. Over that time, he developed a deeper understanding of what his patients needed for successful treatment - a more comprehensive, personalized fertility plan that was tailored to their individual needs, integrating cutting edge technologies like IVF, inseminations, and egg freezing with wellness treatments like acupuncture, therapy, and nutrition.

At the heart of this philosophy is the small boutique setting with a family feel, staffed with compassionate caregivers who advocate for the patient and create a feeling of warmth and wellness. Each patient sees their doctor at every visit, and there is always the opportunity to ask questions and get support. Each patient is also assigned their own IVF Coordinator, a point-person who handles all appointments, tests, procedures and medications, as well as helping the patient find information and coordinate wellness treatments.

“When people hear boutique, I think they interpret that as expensive, but by ‘boutique’ we mean ‘small and intimate,’ where you are treated as a patient, and where you can see your doctor with every visit, not just for your procedures. And gratefully, we are able to do it all at a lower price.” Dr. Marcus Rosencrantz.

In contrast, larger fertility clinics can be impersonal and time with the doctor is often very limited - patients usually meet their doctor at the initial consultation and won’t see them again until their surgery.

RHWC also strives to provide services to each and every community including fertility preservation and family building services for the LGBTQ community. The staff is also bilingual and regularly work with Spanish-speaking patients.

Dr. Rosencrantz has consistently earned high praise from his patients for his exceptional skill and compassionate care.

For more information or to book an appointment, visit https://reproductivehealthwellness.com/, or call 562 554 0000.

Reproductive Health and Wellness Center is a full-service fertility clinic with offices in Laguna Hills and Long Beach, CA. RHWC offers patients a comprehensive, expanded approach to fertility treatment by integrating state-of-the-art technology with practices that address the wellness of the whole person - mind, body and spirit.

