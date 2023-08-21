Boutique Litigation Investment Firm Greenpark Global Ventures into New Sector

business

PUBLISHED ONAugust 21, 2023 10:56 AM

Greenpark Global, a boutique firm in the fast-growing litigation investment sector, has announced that it is entering a new sector following exceptional growth.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - August 21, 2023

Dubai-based Greenpark Global provides the access points to exclusive litigation claims. The firm is now targeting Family Offices who are looking to invest in high-yield litigation claims for a new investment bond from trusted partner Balqis Capital, which has been listed on the Vienna MTF exchange.

The Balqis Capital 10.25% Fixed Income Bond enables investors to partner with five years of experience within the litigation funding sector. The relationship between Balqis Capital and Greenpark Global has raised over $50 million across several projects with zero loss of capital over this time.

Balqis Capital has a pipeline of a diversified portfolio of pre-settlement litigation contracts (advances) which it will execute over the next six months. Investments have an expected time horizon for settlement in 12-24 months.

The litigation market has seen significant expansion in recent years and is anticipated to generate global revenues of $25.8 billion by 2030.

Laura Mann, Founder of Greenpark Global said: “As an alternative investment, litigation funding offers an innovative way to increase returns and diversify an investor’s portfolio. 

“We have achieved some phenomenal returns over the last five years working with high-net-worth investors, and now we are ready to offer our services to a new sector. 

“Not only will this move help us expand as a firm, it will also mean that we can attract a new type of investor who is interested in high-input, high-yield litigation claims.”

To learn more about Greenpark Global, visit https://greenpark.global/ 

Contact Info:
Name: Laura Mann
Email: Send Email
Organization: Greenpark Group
Website: https://greenpark.global/

