Boutique Litigation Investment Firm Greenpark Global Ventures into New Sector

Greenpark Global, a boutique firm in the fast-growing litigation investment sector, has announced that it is entering a new sector following exceptional growth.

—

Greenpark Global, a boutique firm in the fast-growing litigation investment sector, has announced that it is entering a new sector following exceptional growth.



Dubai-based Greenpark Global provides the access points to exclusive litigation claims. The firm is now targeting Family Offices who are looking to invest in high-yield litigation claims for a new investment bond from trusted partner Balqis Capital, which has been listed on the Vienna MTF exchange.



The Balqis Capital 10.25% Fixed Income Bond enables investors to partner with five years of experience within the litigation funding sector. The relationship between Balqis Capital and Greenpark Global has raised over $50 million across several projects with zero loss of capital over this time.



Balqis Capital has a pipeline of a diversified portfolio of pre-settlement litigation contracts (advances) which it will execute over the next six months. Investments have an expected time horizon for settlement in 12-24 months.



The litigation market has seen significant expansion in recent years and is anticipated to generate global revenues of $25.8 billion by 2030.



Laura Mann, Founder of Greenpark Global said: “As an alternative investment, litigation funding offers an innovative way to increase returns and diversify an investor’s portfolio.



“We have achieved some phenomenal returns over the last five years working with high-net-worth investors, and now we are ready to offer our services to a new sector.



“Not only will this move help us expand as a firm, it will also mean that we can attract a new type of investor who is interested in high-input, high-yield litigation claims.”



To learn more about Greenpark Global, visit https://greenpark.global/



Contact Info:

Name: Laura Mann

Email: Send Email

Organization: Greenpark Group

Website: https://greenpark.global/



Release ID: 89105230

In the event of encountering any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies within the content shared in this press release, we kindly request that you immediately contact us at error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will be readily accessible to address your feedback within 8 hours and take appropriate measures to rectify any identified issues or facilitate press release takedowns. Ensuring accuracy and reliability are central to our commitment.