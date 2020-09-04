Bow Valley College signs academic pathway agreement to open doors to more international students GlobeNewswire September 03, 2020

Calgary, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bow Valley College is pleased to announce an agreement with BMB International to offer post-graduate students in the healthcare field an opportunity to study in Canada starting in 2021. This new academic pathway will see eligible internationally trained students continue their studies with Bow Valley College’s Health & Human Services Management (HHSM) post-diploma certificate program. This agreement forms a partnership with one of Canada’s leading community colleges and a global recruitment organization that provides comprehensive educational and immigration services with offices in the Philippines, the UK, and Canada.

Candidates who meet the criteria will receive a letter of acceptance and will then start their educational journey at the College’s campus in downtown Calgary, depending on the easing of travel and other restrictions. “Healthcare is a highly competitive field, and this HHSM program is innovative, combining elements of business study and management of the Canadian healthcare system,” says Nora Maclachlan, Dean of Health and Community Studies, Bow Valley College.

BMB International is in good standing with the Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council, providing services like help through the visa application and arrival stages. “It is our mission to attract multi-disciplinary healthcare professionals from across Asia,” says Aaron Briddon, Managing Director of BMB International. He adds, “Professionals looking to specialize their skills in healthcare management may include registered nurses, pharmacists, midwives, and medical technologists, just to name a few.”

Graduates of the HHSM program will gain industry-validated competencies and skills necessary to prepare them for careers with health or human service agencies, non-profit organizations, private businesses, and government positions. After completing two terms, or ten courses, BMB will help the grads look for a work placement in Alberta.

Bow Valley College offers academic programming that helps to narrow the gap in the supply and demand of foreign-educated healthcare workers in Canada. “While the COVID-19 pandemic is creating a lot of uncertainty, this pathway cements the College’s commitment to supporting international learners hoping to launch a career in a promising and rewarding industry,” says Maclachlan.

Interested candidates can find course details, and apply by visiting the BMB website. For more information about this initiative and other Bow Valley College programs, please contact us.

About Bow Valley College – Calgary and region’s largest College — with 17,500 full- and part-time students, Bow Valley College is a leader in business, health, community studies, creative technologies, adult upgrading, and English Language Learning.

About BMB International – BMB International was established in the United Kingdom in 1998 to provide comprehensive study and work pathways for global healthcare professionals. With offices established in Canada, Philippines, and the UK, BMB International’s clients are assured comprehensive service throughout the application, visa process, and departure and arrival assistance. BMB International partner national Canadian healthcare organizations to provide recruitment consultancy services and pipelining for international students.