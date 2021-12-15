Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao to headline DCS summit in Abu Dhabi

—

Filipino Senator and former boxing world champion, Manny Pacquiao, is scheduled to speak at the upcoming Global Distributed Cloud Storage Summit (DCS) 2021, which will be held in Abu Dhabi from December 15 to 17.

The boxing legend will speak about the need for a “fairer internet and access to empowerment and education for everyone” at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre infront of over 20,000 attendees.

The two-day event is also expected to attract over 200 cloud storage experts, 50 leading enterprises led by UAE-based financial technology company FTFT Capital Investments (NASDAQ: FTFT) and over one million followers.

The FTFT Capital Investments-sponsored FTFTX will also be launching their new app with advanced trading tools and features at the DCS 2021 event. Trading enthusiasts can visit the FTFT Capital Booth for more information.

Participants will also get a chance to win a Bitcoin after they register and attend the event.

