Boyden Expands Leadership Consulting to Serve Clients Facing Complex Business Challenges

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries, announces the expansion of its leadership consulting services, through a formalised structure of dedicated leadership consultants supported by a Global Centre of Excellence.



With a newly revamped Leadership Consulting section of its website, www.boyden.com/leadership-consulting, Boyden unveils a new, formal structure of dedicated leadership consultants in most markets and a global Centre of Excellence where thought leadership and methods are researched and developed. Boyden Leadership Consulting provides solutions to attract, evaluate and develop successful leaders and teams throughout the entire leadership lifecycle: onboarding & integration, assessment & profiling, leadership development, executive & team coaching and succession planning.

“Leadership is a human capital priority as organisations pursue a suite of talent strategies to address increasingly fast innovation cycles,” commented Trina D. Gordon, President & CEO of Boyden. “Boyden’s senior level client engagement leverages our partners expertise in the delivery of integrated leadership programmes that provision end-to-end talent solutions based on proprietary frameworks and exceptional client knowledge.”

“There is so much potential in terms of the professionals we have at Boyden, and their years of experience in leadership leads us naturally to do more for our clients. In addition, our client-focused culture, collaborative and enterprising approach is an ideal ecosystem for solving our clients’ most complex business issues,” added Katia Pina, Senior Director, Global Centre of Excellence. “Our global teams work closely together, sharing experiences and bringing integrated leadership services and solutions.”

“We are global leadership specialists, mentors to the C-suite and the board,” explained João Guedes Vaz, Global Head of Leadership Consulting. “We have provided leadership consulting solutions for many years, and our more formal structure now creates a distinct team and centre of excellence for consulting. Partners provide expert capabilities and local market knowledge, leveraging the work of a Global Centre of Excellence which serves as a collective structure where tools, methods and unique leadership strategies are developed and made available. Accredited specialists create bespoke programmes for clients facing major challenges today, such as transformation, business agility and culture change.”

Client needs are corroborated by Boyden’s research into ‘Talent-led transformation in a post-pandemic world’ . Findings reveal a significant gap between confidence in organisational prospects and confidence in talent to align to business strategy. Respondents identify leadership development as the top priority for investing in talent and point to the need for a different matrix of skills on the board.

