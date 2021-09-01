BP Builders provides several roofing-related services, including roofing installation and roof replacement, gutter installation, gutter guard installation, window replacement, home remodeling and additions as well as siding services.

—

BP Builders is proud to announce the launch of their new website and a new service areas including Hartford County and New Haven County provides several roofing-related services, including roofing installation and roof replacement, gutter installation, gutter guard installation, window replacement, home remodeling and additions as well as siding services.

BP Builders is proud to serve a wide service area covering many areas in Connecticut. This roofing company serves New London County, Middlesex County, Windham County, Tolland County and now offering services in New Haven County and Hartford County.

“We are proud to be able to serve so many clients in Connecticut. We work with some of the best roofing materials and products on the market and offer exceptional customer service to every customer we work with throughout our service area,” said Brett Pawlack, owner and founder of BP Builders. BP Builders is a certified contractor of CertainTeed products and materials.

Reviews from BP Builders clients are very positive, such as:

“Our entire experience with this company has been wonderful. They were prompt and neat the entire time at our home. When the were replacing the roof on our garage they noticed other damage that Brett brought to our attention and worked with us to get fixed. One of the best contractors we have worked with over the years. The installation and cleanup were top notch. Would highly recommend . The roof looks amazing and matches up perfectly with the rest of the house. Thanks again to Brett and his crew for all the hard work and professionalism.:

-Samuel S.

Had a great experience with Brett and Bruce (in sales) from start to finish. They do beautiful work and helped get me scheduled ASAP when I called a month in advance of my closing to set up a quote. I would highly recommend this company consistent with all the 5 star reviews. Very dedicated to making sure we were satisfied with all aspects of the job and indeed we are!

-Candace C.

“Brett & BP Builders are the type of people I like working with! Similar to another review I read, we had some leaks due to a poor solar installation 10 years ago. BP Builders was recommended to me to look at replacing the roof as part of the solution. Brett and Bruce answered all my questions and made me understand how they do the job right. They just take the time with you which is greatly appreciated. Once I signed a contract with him, he co-ordinated with the new ‘Solar guy’ to time the job so that the panels would come down the day before the work and get reinstalled starting the day after. True to his word, Brett’s team had the job done in a day. They paid attention to detail and quality and as others have said left the yard clean of any debris. Thanks for doing things right Brett.

-David J.

Contact BP Builders now to schedule an estimate for any roofing work that needs to be completed on residential homes. A simple residential assessment of the roof with an estimate is free. You can find out more about the services that BP Builders offers at https://bpbuildersct.com/.

About BP Builders

BP Builders offers a variety of roofing services in Connecticut. While the company started over 20 years ago as a general contractor, services have expanded to include roof replacements, siding, windows and gutter services.

Name: Steve Michaels

Organization: BP Builders | Roofer, Roof Replacement, Roofing Company & General Contractor CT

Address: 29 Soljer Dr, Waterford, CT 06385

Phone: (860) 625-8717

Website: https://bpbuildersct.com/

Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pFmFcDPgcak

