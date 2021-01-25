BR Metals recognised as one of Singapore’s fastest growing companies for the third consecutive year

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 25 January 2021 - BR Metals, a leading specialist of precious metals recycling, has been recognised by The Straits Times and Statista as a leading high-growth company in Singapore for the third consecutive year.





BR Metals recovers precious metals from scrap materials like spent catalytic converters and returns on average 80000 troy ounces of Platinum Group Metals to the Circular Economy.





Based on the criteria of revenue growth from 2016 to 2019, BR Metals secured a place in the Top 10 ranking of Singapore's Fastest Growing Companies thanks to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue of 178.90% over this 4-year period. This marks the third year in a row that BR Metals has managed to stay within the rankings, re-affirming its potential to be an industry mainstay for the foreseeable future.

Commenting on the achievement, Founder and Managing Director of BR Metals, Mr Frank Chen said, "The recognition by the Straits Times and Statista as a fast-growth company for the third successive year validates that we're moving in the right direction. In spite of the current adverse market conditions and uncertainties ahead, we are still expanding and rolling out a new recycling and precious metals analysis service for e-scraps in Singapore with a new processing and sample line as well as a fully equipped analysis lab, Our new state-of-the-art sampling facility in Shaoguan, Guangdong will also start operations in the third quarter this year to process precious metals scraps for the Chinese market."





Mr Chen also credits the BR Metals team and the Company's steely focus on delivering value for customers at every step of the recycling process as being a significant factor in their success. This goal ensures that customers understand the importance of having profitability and sustainability go hand-in-hand, and encourages them to remain committed to recycling their secondary waste.





This award is a new addition to BR Metals' growing list of accolades. Previously, the company achieved a Top 30 position on Financial Times's ranking of 500 high-growth companies from the Asia Pacific region in 2019. Mr Frank Chen was also honoured as Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 (New Entrepreneur Category) - an award jointly accorded by the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (ASME) and the Rotary Club of Singapore.

For more details about the ranking of Singapore's Fastest Growing Companies, please visit https://www.straitstimes.com/business/companies-markets/tech-enabled-firms-in-singapore-among-the-fastest-growing-companies

About BR Metals Pte Ltd

BR Metals is the leader in precious metal recovery. We set high industrial standard as a trusted partner that provide responsive services and create sustainable value for clients.

Our operations in Guangzhou and Singapore purchase, process and analyse used catalytic converter, petrol-chemical catalyst, and other scrap materials to recover platinum, palladium and rhodium as well as other precious metals. We also provide recycling and precious metal analysis service for e-scraps.

We are committed to positively contribute to clients' growth based on flexible arrangement, fair and transparent trading without compromising our commitment to the sustainability of precious metals and other finite resources.