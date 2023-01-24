BR Williams and McLeod To Celebrate 30 Years of Partnership

Top U.S. Transportation and Software Companies Deliver Over 1,000,000 Loads Together

—

*Pictured starting on left: Tom McLeod, McLeod CEO, and Greg Brown, BR Williams CEO

On December 15th, 1993, trucking, fulfillment, and logistics company BR Williams formalized its tie-up with trucking software firm McLeod Software. Later this year, the two industry leaders will officially celebrate their 30 years of partnership.

Since BR Williams delivered its first load to Boston, Massachusetts, in 1958, the company has always valued exceptional customer service. Founder Bill Williams and his wife and successor Ruth grew their business from one truck because of their desire to serve their community.

After two decades of operations, the team behind BR Williams discovered they needed a reliable partner for trucking software. After all, such a technology can help streamline the pickup, delivery, and analytics processes.

The moment the two organizations started working together, there was nowhere for BR Williams to go but up. Today, the organization boasts 625 air-ride van trailers and 165 satellite-equipped tractors servicing the U.S. and Canada. With McLeod Software as its trucking software, the team can foresee predictable growth in the coming years.

When asked about the decades-long partnership, McLeod Software President and CEO Tom McLeod replied, “This is a great milestone for one of the finest transportation companies in the U.S.A. We are honored to be serving Greg Brown and his company.”

BR Williams observes three core values: Honesty, Integrity, and Service. Working with the McLead Software team enables them to practice these principles across all their systems. The partnership between the top transportation companies in the country has redefined customer service for the industry. As the tie-up continues, both firms look forward to delivering their next 1,000,000 loads.

About McLeod Software:

Since 1985, the organization has provided trucking, freight brokerage, and third-party logistics companies with custom internally developed software solutions. The firm boasts an active customer base of 1,200 members.

About BR Williams:

BR Williams is a family-owned Trucking, Warehousing, Fulfillment & Logistics Company serving customers since 1958. They offer nationwide transportation services through their fleet and logistics division.

The company aims to provide its customers with top-notch supply chain services. Clients, business partners, and employees can trust the BR Williams team to honor this commitment in all transactions. On July 20th, BR Williams will celebrate its 65th year of operations.

For more information, visit https://www.brwilliams.com/



Contact Info:

Name: Contact Us

Email: Send Email

Organization: BR Williams

Phone: (256) 831-5580

Website: https://www.brwilliams.com/



Release ID: 89088712

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.