BR Williams Named Best Trucking Company in Alabama

FreightWaves Ratings names BR Williams the best trucking and transportation company in Alabama.

BR Williams topped the list of the ten best trucking companies serving areas in and around Alabama. A family-owned trucking, third-party logistics (3PL), and eCommerce fulfillment company, BR Williams was awarded this title through FreightWaves Ratings.

FreightWaves Ratings offers reviews on a wide range of technology products related to supply chain, freight, logistics, and fleet management. Such products include dashboard cameras and Electronic Logging Devices. The platform provides unbiased, user-generated reviews and feedback. They help carriers find the best technology partner for their fleet through honest reviews, simplifying the product research process.

FreightWaves Ratings reviews come from professionals in the freight trucking and transportation industry as a community site. It collects insights from industry experts so potential partners can make informed purchases. They are considered a trusted source in the industry.

On the list, FreightWaves Ratings also reported that Google rated BR Williams 4.6 stars out of 5 stars based on a total of 235 user-submitted reviews.

Craig Burgess, BR Williams Vice President of Transportation Operations, expressed gratitude over this recognition. He stated the following: "What an honor for BR Williams to be recognized for this award from Freight Waves! Since 1958, the BR Williams team has always strived to put ourselves in our customer's shoes. This is a special tribute to our hard-working drivers and associates who are dedicated to making BR Williams successful!"

About BR Williams

BR Williams has been in the trucking industry since 1958. It is a family-owned Trucking, Warehousing, Third-Party Logistics (3PL), eCommerce Fulfillment, and Logistics Company. With over 60 years of service in the United States trucking industry, it has seven distribution centers across Alabama and Florida. BR Williams has also partnered with over 7,200 logistics companies.

Carriers and business owners interested in partnering with BR Williams for trucking and third-party trucking and transportation services may contact at www.brwilliams.com/contact-us/.

