Brainactive.ai and Cint Forge Alliance to Revolutionize AI-Driven Digital Market Research

Brainactive.ai, an innovative AI-powered market research platform, and Cint, a leader in Research Technology (ResTech), have announced a strategic partnership aimed at transforming the landscape of digital market research. This collaboration will enable businesses across various sectors to swiftly execute comprehensive research projects with unprecedented ease and efficiency.

This partnership democratizes access to high-quality market research, allowing users regardless of their expertise to create and conduct professional surveys. Leveraging conversational and generative AI, users can gather insights from real consumers in over 130 countries in mere minutes. Traditionally, companies have spent $30,000-$40,000 and up to two months to obtain relevant data through conventional methods.

Brainactive.ai and Cint’s joint efforts offer cutting-edge technology, accurate data, and AI-driven solutions. This empowers businesses to glean real-time insights from current and potential customers, eliminating the need for intermediaries and ensuring quicker, more reliable decision-making processes.

Daniel Dunose, CEO of Brainactive.ai, commented, “The future belongs to organizations that adopt transformative technologies. However, asking the right questions that lead to informed business decisions and innovative approaches is equally important. Thanks to this partnership with Cint, we will now be able to cover the entire spectrum of market research needs, and thus provide the right answers in any field of interest by accessing hundreds of millions of real respondents from all over the world”.

Patrycja Reinhart, VP of Account Management – Central Europe at Cint, added, “Comprehensive market research has traditionally been the domain of experts with years of training and experience. Together with Brainactive, we are breaking barriers and enabling customers across all industries and geographies to run full-scale projects at speed with real consumers. This exciting partnership will empower businesses to make more informed decisions.”

Brainactive.ai’s platform integrates data from over 300 million consumers, deeply profiled across more than 70 data points, including demographics, consumption behaviors, and preferences. The platform’s AI assistant, Brainy, facilitates the creation of detailed questionnaires in minutes.

About Brainactive.ai

Brainactive.ai is an AI-driven self-serve market research platform, designed for simplicity and user-friendliness. It connects businesses with over 300 million consumers, offering deep insights through a comprehensive array of data points, from basic demographics to intricate behavioral patterns. This enables companies to obtain relevant information directly from users and potential users of their products and services.

About Cint

Cint is a trailblazer in Research Technology, hosting the world’s largest sample marketplace for digital market research through the Cint Exchange platform. With access to over 335 million respondents across 130 countries, Cint facilitates the collection of opinions, motivations, and behaviors for various business applications. Cint Group AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and operates globally with a workforce of over 1,000, with offices in major cities including Stockholm, London, New York, and Singapore.

This partnership between Brainactive.ai and Cint marks a significant advancement in AI-driven market research, providing businesses with the tools they need to stay ahead in an ever-evolving marketplace.



