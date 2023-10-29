Brand-new TELF AG publication explores the beneficial potential of lithium

The latest publication by TELF AG focuses on some lesser-known applications of one of the raw materials of the moment, lithium.

—

Entitled “TELF AG analyzes a little-known application of lithium”, the publication focuses on lithium's ability to stabilize the mood of people and to contribute decisively to the overall quality of their lives and their mental well-being.



TELF AG focuses on one of the most interesting characteristics of the universe of raw materials, namely their ability to always surprise users thanks to the multiplicity of applications for which they can be used, industrial and otherwise. For lithium, in particular, mention is made of its potential linked to the manufacture of structures for the diffusion of renewable energy, or for that linked to the batteries of electric vehicles - the so-called vehicles of the future which will help countries and governments to achieve the objectives of decarbonization, of which it represents a fundamental element.



TELF AG explains, however, that this precious raw material, considered decisive for the fate of humanity, is also used for therapeutic purposes, in particular for people who suffer from disorders related to depression and bipolar diseases. A study recently published by the Canadian University of Halifax confirmed this important function, underlining how lithium-based therapies - i.e. those based on lithium salts or lithium carbonate - are able to act on the hippocampus, an important part of the brain linked to some specific memory functions. This raw material, in a certain sense, will therefore not be limited to revolutionizing the mobility of human beings through the electric vehicles that it is able to power, but will also act on a much deeper level, improving the quality of people's lives and helping them keep their mood swings under control.



In the Canadian university study, the hippocampi of bipolar patients subjected to lithium therapy and other patients subjected to traditional therapies without lithium were compared, and the results were astonishing. Those who relied on lithium therapy had a hippocampus of regular size, like those of healthy people, while in the others, the hippocampus appeared reduced.



To find out more, readers are advised to read the full publication.



