BrandLoyalty Wins Green Product Mark Certification from TÜV Rheinland Group with Tucano Luggage

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 9 March 2021 - TÜV Rheinland Group has awarded a Green Product Mark Certificate to BrandLoyalty for their new Tucano Luggage range. The fabric of this luggage is made from 100% recycled PET-plastic bottles, and was tested by TÜV Rheinland. BrandLoyalty is the first company in the world to receive the mark for luggage products. Representatives from both sides attended the certificate presentation ceremony on December 23, including Louis Ng, Head of Sourcing APAC of BrandLoyalty, and Martin Fan, Managing Director of TÜV Rheinland Hong Kong.





Video interview with Louis Ng and Martin Fan : https://youtu.be/TUrlzagreLE













BrandLoyalty is the leading global loyalty platform, providing short-term loyalty programmes for high-frequency retailers around the world. Their mission is to positively impact consumer behaviour on a mass scale with purpose-driven concepts that address global issues from childhood obesity to plastic waste. In April 2020, BrandLoyalty joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative -- a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation, and disclosure of responsible business practices. BrandLoyalty has committed to five clear sustainability targets for 2025 in order to move forward to a more responsible future wich includes the illimunation of all virgin plastics. The new Tucano Luggage range by BrandLoyalty is not only made from 100% recycled PET-plastic bottles, its hangtag and bulk cartons are made from 100% recycled paper and its shipment polybags is made from 100% recycled plastic.

The Tucano luggage range is tested and evaluated based on the 4 pillars of the TÜV Rheinland Green Product Mark. It meets corporate social responsibility requirements; regulatory safety and functionality requirements; use of chemical substances restrictions on hazardous substances in the complete manufacturing process and the recycled or bio-based plastic material content; and waste management and carbon emission measurement requirements. Furthermore, the full life cycle assessment was redesigned to fit into Sustainable Development Goals via sourcing of green materials and attention paid to the production site. With these utmost contributions, these products will make a difference both for the customer and the planet.

TÜV Rheinland joined the United Nations Global Compact in 2006. This decisive strategic step attested to our advocacy of global compliance with human rights, labor standards, environmental protection, and the fight against corruption. The Green Product Mark issued by TÜV Rheinland has passed the assessment process of the Internationally Coordinated Ecolabelling System (GENICES), which is an official and qualified member of the Global Ecolabelling Network (GEN). It provides the basis for the mutual trust and confidence between the Green Product Mark and other peer ecolabelling schemes.



