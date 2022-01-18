BRANDS FOR GOOD AWARDS 2021-2022 SPOTLIGHTS ON ETHICS AND SUSTAINABILITY

Bringing Authentic Ethical Voices of SMEs to the Limelight with This Year's Theme of "Your New Ethical Voice"

Surviving, Transforming, Thriving Through Brand Innovation and Digital Transformation Through Social Responsibility

Launch of Maybank-Brands for Good - "Partnership For Good" programme

SINGAPORE, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brands For Good 2021/2022 awards focuses on authentic ethical voices of companies who strive to do good and by embodying the principles of social responsibility in their businesses and operations. Brands for Good companies are looked up to as exemplary businesses, having both a profitable business model as well as stewardship for making a difference for positive impact in the world.



Started in 2017, by 3 founding partners who sincerely believe in the ability of every company to do good for the society they operate in, Brands For Good has since grown into a well-recognised award for enterprises large and small with Maybank Singapore as the founding and main sponsor.

This year, the awards has drawn participation from several listed companies such as Oceanus Group, Food Empire, LHT Holdings and AIA. Each of these companies has taken the lead to transform themselves in the pandemic and yet, still have a decisive strategy of embracing the concept of doing good as a core part of their business strategy. The Oceanus Group has transformed itself from a traditional farming company to a food tech company, using digitisation to build sustainable food security and supply chains for the industry, while LHT Holdings has used technology to improve their processes and serve their customers better.

This year's awards also brings to light the generosity and resilience of companies who have persevered to benefit their employees and others despite the challenges they themselves faced. Brooklynz Stainless Steel delivered food to their workers and their friends in the dormitories during the lock down, while both Seoul Garden and The Peranakan continued to stay committed to inclusive growth and implemented plans to hire and train interns with disabilities, and donate food to the less fortunate respectively, despite having to deal with the loss of revenues from having to close several outlets.

In addition to companies embodying doing good in their mission and vision, Brands For Goods also judges companies on the impact that they make to society, their growth over the last year, accountability and transparency and their ability to engage their stakeholders. Participants are put through a detailed qualification process through a panel of judges from across industries and institutions who look out for their financial viability, social impact made in the last year, environmental consciousness, and inclusiveness among others. The categories this year are Business for Good, Technology for Good, Capital for Good and Leadership for Good.

BUSINESSES MUST ADAPT TO A NEW PARADIGM TO BETTER SERVE THEIR CUSTOMERS AND COMMUNITIES

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it clear that businesses must put in effort in defining their mission for a new world. In many instances, the award winners were time-strapped to push out their products and services so that more companies and more individuals could benefit during the pandemic. This included using technology, like in the case of Funding Societies, to reduce processing time for loans to SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) during the initial critical months of the Circuit Breaker in Singapore.

"It is important for businesses to impact their communities as doing good attracts like-minded ethical customers, talents, partners and investors who share the same beliefs and together they can make a lasting impact in society, ensuring sustainability," says Alan Ng, Co-Chair, Brands For Good. "Business owners tend to downplay the benefits their organisations can bring to society, through the viral and compounding effect of each company doing their part. We think it is important that and awards like Brands For Good showcase the efforts of our SME owners, so that they can continue being inspired and to inspire others to do the same."

LAUNCH OF MAYBANK-BRANDS FOR GOOD – PARTNERSHIP FOR GOOD

At the same time, in collaboration with Maybank, Brands For Good is pleased to announce the Maybank-Brands For Good – Partnership for Good programme, which starts with a series of interest-free loan facilities for the top two winners in 2022/2023 with a total loan value of SGD 300,000. The loans may be used for working capital as well as building ethical and sustainable programmes that the SMEs would like to launch, so that they may further their social mission. Loan disbursement is subject to their financial standing. More details to follow later.

For more details on Brands For Good, visit www.brandsforgood.asia.

About Brands For Good

In 2017, Brands For Good started as an idea among 3 individuals. It was founded shortly thereafter by four founding partners – IPOS Society, International IP Commercialisation Council, Singapore, CEO Asia Pte Ltd and Maybank - to recognise businesses whose business innovation not only make a difference but also create positive impact on Environment, Social and Governance (ESG). Today, Brands for Good Limited, is a non-profit organisation dedicated to award businesses for their exemplary business model in embodying the principles of Social Responsibility as integral to their business. Going-forward, we hope this recognition will honour SMEs across Asia and inspire many more to do the same.

For more details, visit www.brandsforgood.asia

APPENDIX A

BRANDS FOR GOOD WINNERS 2021/2022

Brands for Good 2021/22

Leadership for Good



Company Award Category 1 AIA Singapore Pte Ltd Champion Leadership For Good 2 The Saturday Movement Distinction Leadership For Good 3 Insurance and Financial Practitioners Association of Singapore (IFPAS) Distinction Leadership For Good 4 World Toilet Organization Distinction Leadership For Good 5 Asiawide Franchise Consultants Pte Ltd Honouree Leadership For Good 6 Watch Water (S) Pte Ltd Honouree Leadership For Good 7 Rev 22 Pte Ltd - Energia Honouree Leadership For Good

Business for Good



Company Award Category 1 Oceanus Group Limited Champion Business For Good 2 Fortis Law Corporation Distinction Business For Good 3 BR Metals Pte Ltd Distinction Business For Good 4 DTC World Corporation Pte Ltd Distinction Business For Good 5 Sequoia Group Pte Ltd Distinction Business For Good 6 Seoul Garden Group Pte Ltd Distinction Business For Good 7 Daydream Nation Limited - Fashion Clinic Distinction Business For Good 8 Nexia TS Risk Advisory Pte Ltd Honouree Business For Good 9 Venturer Group Corporate Solutions Pte Ltd Honouree Business For Good 10 JR Life Sciences Pte Ltd Honouree Business For Good 11 Inclus Pte Ltd Honouree Business For Good 12 Food Playground Pte Ltd Honouree Business For Good 13 Goshen Art Gallery LLP Honouree Business For Good 14 My NoNNa's Pte Ltd Honouree Business For Good 15 Brooklynz Stainless Steel Pte Ltd Honouree Business For Good 16 Food Empire Holdings Limited Honouree Business For Good 17 Activecool Fashion Pte Ltd Honouree Business For Good 18 The Peranakan Honouree Business For Good

Tech for Good



Company Award Category 1 World Paradise Farm Pte Ltd Distinction Technology For Good 2 Funding Asia Group Pte Ltd Distinction Technology For Good 3 LHT Holdings Ltd Honouree Technology For Good 4 Biophilic Private Limited Honouree Technology For Good 5 ALR Technologies SG Pte Ltd Honouree Technology For Good 6 GivePlease Pte Ltd Honouree Technology For Good 7 LDR Pte Ltd Honouree Technology For Good 8 Nabcore Pte Ltd Honouree Technology For Good 9 Watch Water (S) Pte Ltd Honouree Technology For Good 10 SSIVIX Lab Pte Ltd Honouree Technology For Good

