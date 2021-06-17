Brankas reaches over 10 million monthly API calls, 80 partners

SINGAPORE, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brankas, Southeast Asia's Leading Open Finance technology company, recently surpassed 10 million monthly API calls with over 80 network partners. Led by a vision to make modern financial services available to everyone, Brankas now operates in more than six countries and has partnered with more than 30 financial institutions to bring Open Finance to the region.



Overview of Brankas' milestones

Brankas provides Open Finance technology solutions to financial institutions and online businesses across Asia-Pacific, building the region's supply of available financial API products while making it easier than ever for online businesses to add embedded finance to their own products.

The Brankas Open Finance Suite enables any financial institution to launch their own Open API products in 8 weeks or less, and Brankas aggregated data and payments APIs enable customers greater choice, flexibility, and security in accessing financial services.

Brankas now provides 80% market coverage in Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand, and has since expanded to Singapore, Vietnam, and Bangladesh.

For more information on Brankas solutions, visit https://brank.as/ where you can sign up for sandbox access.

