Bravo Casino and Taito Corporation Celebrate Bubble Bobble's 35th Anniversary with New Free-to-Play Slot Machine Game

TAICHUNG, Taiwan, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bravo Casino, the top free classic slots casino game by Megata LTD, and Bubble Bobble, the classic platform arcade game by Taito Corporation, have teamed up to launch an exciting and immersive new Bubble Bobble slot machine app, just in time for the game's 35th anniversary. Filled with hours of exciting gameplay, riveting storytelling, engaging character design and a memorable soundtrack, the Bubble Bobble slot machine reimagines the classic platform for new players around the world.



Bravo Casino-Bubble Bobble Slot Machine

The Bubble Bobble slot machine allows players to enjoy the quintessential stories and levels from the Bubble Bobble world and the fun of social casino gaming in one mobile app. The game includes a brand new map and Bubble Bobble's unique EXTEND Mode and Boss Battles, while bringing the most exciting features from slot machines, such as the Multiple Jackpot, Pick Game, and Free Game. The Bubble Bobble slot machine aim to launch slated for July 7.

"Bubble Bobble is a beloved game not only for the nostalgia factor but for its classic gameplay and rich feature design. Bravo Casino has always been committed to the development of unique and diversified slot machine games for our players. Unlike other slot machines, the Bubble Bobble slot machine places a central focus on story and revisits the world of previous Bubble Bobble titles. We trust this partnership will ignite a love for Bubble Bobble amongst a new generation and bring more fun to casual gamers," said Stanley Ku, CEO of XSG.

"As we celebrate Bubble Bobble's 35th anniversary, we continue to seek new ways to bring the charm and magic of the franchise to audiences around the world. Until now, Bubble Bobble games have either been in the action or puzzle category. This partnership with Bravo Casino opens the doors to an entirely new genre allowing players to discover Bubble Bobble on smartphones through an exciting, casual casino game," said Masakazu Suzuki, Director and Executive Officer of Taito Corporation.

The Bubble Bobble slot machine comes amidst a surge in mobile gaming during the COVID-19 pandemic. The mobile gaming industry experienced a banner year in 2020, with more than 200 million mobile gamers in the US alone. Furthermore, Bravo Casino saw a 25 to 30% uplift in organic installs and a dramatic increase in in-app play time in 2020. As demand continues to grow, the Bubble Bobble slot machine capitalizes on these trends with a unique slot machine game to captivate and engage players in North America and beyond.

The Bubble Bobble slot machine game will be available on the Google Play Store and App Store. Link: https://go.onelink.me/LfKe/PREN

About Bravo Casino

Bravo Casino is a global gaming platform by XSGAMES, Taiwan's leading social casino leader, hybrid developer and operator. Bravo Casino redefines the social aspect of casino games by combining the latest slot machine trends from the casino floor with time-limited special events, such as tournaments and missions, to expand the age range of its player base and ensure ongoing player engagement.

About Bubble Bobble

Bubble Bobble is an action game planned, developed, and released by TAITO CORPORATION (TAITO) in 1986.

The game centers around Bubby and Bobby, two boys who were cursed by a wizard and turned into the bubble-blowing dragons, Bub and Bob, who are on a quest to rescue their kidnapped girlfriends. To do this, they must brave all 100 floors of the cave of monsters, defeating their enemies by catching them in bubbles, then bursting them.

The lovable Bub and Bob were a big hit and went on to star in numerous sequels and the original has since been ported to countless home platforms. Puzzle Bobble (a.k.a. Bust-A-Move), a puzzle game spin-off, became a huge hit, going on to personify the franchise.

TAITO is the exclusive owner of the global intellectual property rights, including copyrights and trademarks, for Bubble Bobble and its characters, and takes an active role regarding new Bubble Bobble-related enterprises.