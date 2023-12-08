BravoWheel Unveils Multi-Selection: Boost Decision-Making with Simultaneous Random Name Picks.

Deciding how many random name pickers to generate at once on BravoWheel depends on your specific needs. This handy online tool allows you to easily create customizable spinning wheels to randomly select names, making it useful for a wide variety of purposes.

When determining how many wheels to generate, consider factors like the number of groups or contests you need wheels for, whether you want different wheels for variation, and how frequently you will use the wheels. Generating multiple wheels can be helpful, but you also don’t want to overdo it.

What is a Random Name Picker?

A random name picker is a tool that selects a name out of a list randomly. Both physical and digital versions exist:

● Physical - spinning wheel with slots to hold names, bags to draw names from

● Digital - websites, apps that randomize names from a uploaded list

They introduce randomness and fairness into decisions. Anyone in the list has equal probability of being picked. This removes any unconscious bias or preferential treatment.

Common situations where random name pickers are used:

● Teachers picking students for activities

● Businesses running promotions to select winners

● Parents deciding on chores for kids

Benefits

Benefits of using a random name picker:

● Fairness - Everyone has equal chance of being selected

● Impartiality - No bias or favoritism influencing selection

● Transparency - Selection criteria and process visible to all

● Fun - Injects excitement and suspense into mundane tasks

● Efficiency - Saves time over manually making selections

Who Will Use Random Name Pickers?

Random name pickers have widespread use across schools, businesses, and homes:

Schools

● Selecting students for prizes or special roles

● Choosing groups for projects

● Assigning tasks like handing out papers

Businesses

● Picking employees for awards or recognition

● Choosing workforce for training/development programs

● Assigning unpleasant tasks like overtime or holiday work

Parents

● Deciding on children's chores

● Picking a child to choose a family activity

● Settling disputes between siblings over toys or games

How Does Spin the Wheel Work?

BravoWheel's Spin the Wheel tool randomly selects names from a user-provided list. The step-by-step process is:

● Enter names - Manually type a list of names separated by commas or import names from a CSV file

● Customize wheel - Optional customizations like colors, fonts, images

● Spin wheel - Click the "Spin" button to select a random name

● See result - The picked name is displayed in the center of the wheel

The wheel spins through the list of names in no predictable order before stopping on the randomly chosen name.

Wheel Customizations

You can customize the look and feel of your spinning wheel:

● Color - Wheel color, text color

● Font - Size, style of text

● Background - Upload image or choose color

● Sound - Add sound effect when wheel spins

Benefits of Using BravoWheel

BravoWheel provides these benefits:

Fair and Unbiased

The wheel spins randomly, giving everyone an equal shot without biases.

Fully Customizable

Make your wheel uniquely yours with customizations.

User-friendly

The tool is intuitive and simple to set up in minutes.

Engaging

Spinning wheels with suspense create excitement and engagement.

Shareable

Publicly share your wheels or keep them private.

How to Use BravoWheel to Create Random Name Pickers

Follow these steps:

● Create account - Sign up for a free BravoWheel account

● Click "Create Wheel"

● Name wheel - Enter a name and description

● Enter names - Type or import list of names

● Customize - Optional customizations

● Create wheel - Wheel instantly appears after clicking Create

● Spin wheel - Test it out by clicking "Spin"

The process takes just minutes to set up a fully functioning wheel. Add or remove names at any time to reuse the same wheels.

Importing Names

Uploading a CSV file imports a large list of names quickly instead of manual entry. The file should have one name per line.

Sharing Wheels

Newly created wheels default to private. Toggle the "Share" switch from the wheel editor to generate a custom URL for public access.

Playing Sound on Spin

When editing the wheel, select the "Sound" customization to add audio that plays each spin. Upload your own clip or choose from BravoWheel's sound library.

Customization Options for BravoWheel

Deep customizations allow you to personalize wheels:

Appearance

● Color - Wheel, text, ticker, pointer

● Fonts - Size, style, color

● Images - Backgrounds, pointer icon

● Text Orientation - Horizontal, vertical, arched

Audio

● Built-in Sounds - Beeps, claps, bells

● Custom Sounds - Upload audio files

Settings

● Public/Private - Share unique URL or keep private

● Names - Add, delete, shuffle order

● Spin - Sounds, wheel velocity, duration

Use combinations of these to make creative and tailored wheels for your needs.

Tips for Choosing a Random Name Picker

Consider these factors when selecting a name picker:

Number of Names

If managing long lists, choose a picker with bulk upload via CSV instead of manual entry.

Frequency of Use

If regular usage, opt for an account-based tool to store wheels long term. Downloadable tools require recreating each time.

Special Features

Outline must-have special features based on your use case before choosing a picker.

Reputation

Research brand reputation through online reviews and community feedback before trusting an important process to the tool.

Frequently Asked Questions about Spin the Wheel

How do I add more names to my wheel?

In the wheel editor, locate the "Names" customization. Here you can manually type new names separated by commas or paste in entire lists. Reordering names or uploading a new CSV file with additional names is also supported.

Can I duplicate a wheel?

Yes, duplicating an existing wheel retains all customizations while allowing you to tweak small elements like the name list. Locate the "Duplicate" button above the wheel name when editing.

What happens if the wheel spin ends between two names?

BravoWheel's spinning algorithm is engineered for the pointer to clearly settle on a single name after each spin. However, there is a rare chance it stops between names. If this unlikely event occurs, simply spin again to select a clear winner.

Can I use spun wheels offline?

Wheels require an internet connection to function since they run on BravoWheel's online platform. If needing to use the wheels offline, consider downloading and installing the BravoWheel app, which syncs all data to work without internet.

Founder Bravowheel.com - Cuong Ngo shared: “BravoWheel provides an easy way to create and customize as many random name picker wheels as you need. Consider factors like number of groups and frequency of use when deciding how many to generate. Avoid choice overload by starting with a conservative number, testing what works, then adding further wheels only as necessary for your situation. This ensures you have the perfect set to keep your selections fun, fair and efficient”.

