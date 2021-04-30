Brawijaya University ranks in 301-400 band according to THE Impact Rankings

Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Apr 30, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Brawijaya University in East Java ranked in the 301-400 band among the world's top universities on the basis of the assessment of the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2021.



This year, the assessment of THE Impact Rankings is based on the concern and contribution of universities in the success in implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) programs, according to Brawijaya University's head of ranking center, Adharul Muttaqin.



THE measures how the academic aspects, publications, innovations, and activities of universities support the 17 goals in the SDGs.



In the 2021 edition, Muttaqin conveyed that Brawijaya University demonstrated its participation and success in aligning its efforts with all 17 existing goals. The university stood in the top 200 for four out of the 17 goals -- "No Poverty" and "Zero Hunger" in addition to "Life Below Water" and "Life on Land".



"In the criteria of 'Life on Land', Brawijaya University is able to demonstrate its supporting capacity to maintain land ecosystems, both in academic and non-academic activities. Brawijaya is very supportive, with the compost processing center and its responsibility to manage educational forests in Karangploso in East Java," Muttaqin noted in Malang on Monday (April 26).



Meanwhile, in the "Zero Hunger" criteria, Brawijaya University has played an important role in the national food security program, as one of the campuses that has the best agriculture department in Indonesia.



"In this criterion, the campus is also required to have awareness of food consumption leftovers and must produce the lowest possible leftover food consumption, including activities aimed at preventing the threat of hunger. Brawijaya has implemented the food distribution program for its students, who could not return to their hometowns during the COVID-19 pandemic," he expounded.



To determine the overall ranking, it is based on the compulsory category score, specifically the goal 17th Partnership for the goals and the three categories with the best score.



Brawijaya University ranked 52nd on the goal of "Life on Land", ranked in the 201-300 band for goal "Decent Work and Economic Growth" in the world, and stood in the 101-200 ranking for the goal of "Zero Hunger".



"Alhamdulillah, we are grateful to have entered all fields, so that it can bring Brawijaya to the international level. Ranking shows reputation. Reputation shows quality and public trust," the university's rector, Prof. Dr. Nuhfil Hanani, concluded.



Universitas Brawijaya (UB), or Brawijaya University, welcomes you to Malang, East Java, Indonesia at



Copyright 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Apr 30, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Brawijaya University in East Java ranked in the 301-400 band among the world's top universities on the basis of the assessment of the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2021.This year, the assessment of THE Impact Rankings is based on the concern and contribution of universities in the success in implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) programs, according to Brawijaya University's head of ranking center, Adharul Muttaqin.THE measures how the academic aspects, publications, innovations, and activities of universities support the 17 goals in the SDGs.In the 2021 edition, Muttaqin conveyed that Brawijaya University demonstrated its participation and success in aligning its efforts with all 17 existing goals. The university stood in the top 200 for four out of the 17 goals -- "No Poverty" and "Zero Hunger" in addition to "Life Below Water" and "Life on Land"."In the criteria of 'Life on Land', Brawijaya University is able to demonstrate its supporting capacity to maintain land ecosystems, both in academic and non-academic activities. Brawijaya is very supportive, with the compost processing center and its responsibility to manage educational forests in Karangploso in East Java," Muttaqin noted in Malang on Monday (April 26).Meanwhile, in the "Zero Hunger" criteria, Brawijaya University has played an important role in the national food security program, as one of the campuses that has the best agriculture department in Indonesia."In this criterion, the campus is also required to have awareness of food consumption leftovers and must produce the lowest possible leftover food consumption, including activities aimed at preventing the threat of hunger. Brawijaya has implemented the food distribution program for its students, who could not return to their hometowns during the COVID-19 pandemic," he expounded.To determine the overall ranking, it is based on the compulsory category score, specifically the goal 17th Partnership for the goals and the three categories with the best score.Brawijaya University ranked 52nd on the goal of "Life on Land", ranked in the 201-300 band for goal "Decent Work and Economic Growth" in the world, and stood in the 101-200 ranking for the goal of "Zero Hunger"."Alhamdulillah, we are grateful to have entered all fields, so that it can bring Brawijaya to the international level. Ranking shows reputation. Reputation shows quality and public trust," the university's rector, Prof. Dr. Nuhfil Hanani, concluded.Universitas Brawijaya (UB), or Brawijaya University, welcomes you to Malang, East Java, Indonesia at https://ub.ac.id/ Copyright 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com