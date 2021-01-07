Bread Garden Unveils Chinese New Year Goodies Collection 2021 with Launch of New Website

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 7 January 2021 - Bread Garden has unveiled its collection of CNY goodies for 2021, featuring both classic tastes and new flavour innovations, together with the launch of its newly revamped website, offering new and existing customers an enhanced and more intuitive buying experience to order Chinese New Year treats from the comfort and safety of their own homes.













Even as Singapore enters Phase 3 of reopening from the pandemic, large-scale physical events remain unattainable, which means members of the public looking to buy snacks and treats for the upcoming Chinese New Year festive season will most likely order them online.





Bread Garden, an established Halal bakery with multiple outlets across Singapore, is making sure that customers can buy their desired CNY goodies without hassle or inconvenience, by launching its revamped website on an entirely new ecommerce platform designed to handle the higher than usual traffic and demand spikes.





A recognised name among lovers of CNY snacks and treats, Bread Garden has been delighting Singaporeans and fans overseas with its high quality bakery products for almost 40 years.





Using only the freshest premium ingredients, each piece is lovingly handmade and baked to perfection, for the ultimate indulgence in flavourful smell and savoury taste that have since come to define Bread Garden's festive offerings.

Signature CNY goodies, classics and new flavour twists

Traditions are an important part of Chinese New Year festivities, and this extends to food that we indulge in as well.





Bread Garden's collection of CNY goodies for 2021 is a balanced palette of perennial best sellers, old-school tastes as well as new, innovative sensations that cater to a diversity of taste preferences.





All-time favourites such as pineapple tart, macadamia buttery cookies and spicy shrimp rolls continue to be in hot demand year after year whenever Chinese New Year draws near.





There are also the established classics namely kueh bangkit and almond cookies that a CNY celebration just cannot do without.





As today's consumers get exposed to more new food flavours in their everyday consumption, bakeries have been quick to hop onto trends and experiment with new, interesting tastes that appeal to a younger generation of Chinese New Year snack buyers.





As like previous years, Bread Garden is introducing new flavours this CNY 2021, such as the Mala Lotus, which puts a spicy twist to an already popular snack, and Brownie Almond Cookies, which combines the uplifting flavour of almond with a rich chocolatey taste.





A gift of prosperity for cherished ones

An anchor fixture in Bread Garden's yearly collection of Chinese Year Goodies, is the Prosperity Gift Set, consisting of a handpicked selection of six most recommended flavours, symbolising blessings in the six aspects of a life filled with abundance.

These six CNY treats are individually housed in exquisitely designed metal cases, before being placed into a luxurious box adorned with golden floral prints, for a complete set that makes it the perfect gift to family and friends this Chinese New Year.





Exclusive early bird special for CNY goodies

To reward customers who buy early, Bread Garden is offering a "Buy 4 Get 1 Free" promotion from now till 15th January 2021, where the lowest priced item out of every five is given as complimentary.

The full range of Bread Garden's Chinese New Year goodies for 2021 are now available for purchase on its website at www.breadgarden.com.sg.





About Bread Garden

Bread Garden is a Singapore halal certified bakery brand known for its popular festive goodies for Chinese New Year and Mooncake Festival, as well as its selection of flavourful customised cakes and pastries.





Rated five stars consistently by customers on social media, Bread Garden stands out from other bakeries with its emphasis on quality over quantity, dedicating itself to produce only the best quality baked products that its customers have come to expect and love.





For more information on Bread Garden, visit www.breadgarden.com.sg.