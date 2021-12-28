Bread Garden Unveils Chinese New Year Goodies Collection for CNY 2022

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 28 December 2021 - Bread Garden has unveiled its collection of CNY goodies for Chinese New Year 2022, featuring its signature items, all-time favourites as well as innovative creations, for a complete indulgence of both classic tastes and new flavours this festive season.













A well-recognised name among affectionados of CNY festive offerings, Bread Garden has been delighting Singaporeans and fans overseas with its high quality bakery products for nearly 4 decades.





Adhering to the highest confectionary standards and using only the freshest premium ingredients, each piece is lovingly handmade and baked to perfection, for the ultimate sensation in flavourful scent and savoury taste that have since come to define Bread Garden's Chinese New Year goodies , cookies and other snacks.





Signature CNY goodies, classics and new flavour twists





Chinese New Year festivities are all about embracing and celebrating our traditions, and it's no exception as well when it comes to the food that we indulge in.

Bread Garden's collection of CNY goodies for 2022 is a comprehensive and balanced selection of perennial best sellers, old-school tastes as well as new, innovative flavours that cater to a diversity of taste preferences.

All-time favourites such as Premium Pineapple Tart , Signature Macadamia Buttery Cookies and Melting Peanut make their return to the lineup, continuing to be in hot demand year after year whenever Chinese New Year draws near.

There are also the established classics namely Kueh Bangkit , Old School Almond Cookies and Spicy Shrimp Rolls that a CNY celebration just cannot do without.

As today's consumers get exposed to more new food flavours in their everyday consumption, bakeries have been quick to hop onto trends and experiment with new, interesting tastes that appeal to a younger generation of Chinese New Year snack buyers, and Bread Garden is at the forefront of this trend, continuing to experiment with new flavours and tastes to introduce even more delectable creations for all to enjoy.

As with previous years, Bread Garden is introducing new flavours this CNY 2022, featuring creations such as the Kopi Gao Siew Dai with its strong Nanyang coffee aroma, inspired by the quintessential daily morning beverage, and Dark Chocolate Cookies, which exudes the decadent richness of premium dark chocolatey taste.





A gift of prosperity for cherished ones





A signature and popular fixture in Bread Garden's annual lineup of Chinese New Year goodies is the Prosperity Gift Set, consisting of a handpicked selection of six most recommended flavours, symbolising blessings in the six aspects of a life filled with abundance.

These six CNY treats are individually housed in exquisitely designed metal cases, then placed into a luxurious box adorned with golden floral prints, for a complete set that makes it the perfect gift for family and friends this Chinese New Year.





Exclusive early bird special for CNY goodies





To kick off the festive buying season on a joyous note, Bread Garden is offering a 15% early bird discount with a minimum purchase of $100 for customers who order online from now till 5th January 2022.

The full range of Bread Garden's Chinese New Year goodies for 2022 is now available for sale at www.breadgarden.com.sg .





About Bread Garden

Bread Garden is a Singapore halal certified bakery brand known for its popular festive goodies for Chinese New Year and Mooncake Festival, as well as its selection of flavourful customised cakes and pastries.





Rated five stars consistently by customers on social media, Bread Garden stands out from other bakeries with its emphasis on quality over quantity, dedicating itself to produce only the best quality baked products that its customers have come to expect and love.





For more information on Bread Garden, visit www.breadgarden.com.sg .

#BreadGarden