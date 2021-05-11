Break the ceiling Touch the sky(R) - The Success and Leadership Summit for Women Launches in China

SHANGHAI, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional announced today announced the launch of its 2021 Greater China Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women which would be held as a virtual summit on June 22, 2021. The 2021 Greater China Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® is a critical pillar of the 2021 World tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky® which travels virtually or live through North America, Asia, the Middle East, ANZ, Africa and Europe in 2021. It supports House of Rose Professional's MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD – the 10 year global initiative to quintuple the number of Female CEOs in the worlds 500 largest Companies by 2029 (from 14 in 2020 to 70 in 2029). China today has the maximum number of Companies (124) in this group of the world's 500 largest Companies, making it a critical leader in this initiative to shape a better world.

The 2021 Greater China Edition of the summit will enable leaders and organizations to learn best practices for leadership and success in these VUCA times and exchange best practices on diversity & inclusion. The summit is especially relevant for women leaders and can help unlock the full potential of China's immense pool of female leaders. A team of 20 C-suite speakers from the world's best companies would lead this edition of the summit.

Bob McDonald, 8th Secretary, Department of Veterans Affairs and former Chairman, President and CEO of The Procter & Gamble Company and member of the "Mission 2029 for a Better World" Global Advisory Council commented, "The introduction of a China Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® is an important development in the mission for global gender diversity & inclusion at the very highest levels of leadership. Gender diverse companies are financially more successful, better employers, greater innovators, and better corporate citizens. We believe that by accelerating gender diversity at the world's largest companies first through MISSION 2029 for a BETTER WORLD we can change the trajectory of global business for the better and influence a more sustainable, better world."

Commented Julie Hamilton, Chief Commercial Officer, Diageo Plc, "The future is female. Research is indicating that women drive 70-80% of all consumer purchasing, through a combination of their buying power and influence. Given this reality, it is imperative we have more gender balanced leadership at the very top of organizations. At Diageo we believe that the fastest way to greater diversity at the top is to actively support greater opportunity for women to learn, grow and lead."

Commented Michelle Ho, President, UPS China; "Now is the perfect time for companies to re-examine what truly matters. For UPS as a facilitator of global trade, our purpose goes beyond delivering packages, to delivering more good in the world. We're looking forward to the day when women in business aren't a special interest group. To that end, we believe it's about creating opportunities for women, recognizing their contributions, and making trade more sustainable and inclusive for women-owned businesses."

Commented Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and best-selling author of the book Break the Ceiling, Touch the Sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women which inspired the summit: "Break the ceiling touch the sky® is a unique opportunity for Companies to learn and build sustainable strategies to unlock the full impact of a diverse and inclusive work force. Our 2021 China Online edition has been curated to specifically equip organizations with the best practices for success in this new VUCA world. It continues our journey of elevating women leaders to the highest levels of success in a global, competitive world. In this, China will play a critical role. We invite organizations to seize this opportunity to learn alongside the best of the best and contribute towards shaping a better world."

The Singapore International Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICC) and ENACTUS are the official Industry Partners for the 2021 Greater China Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky.

Singapore headquartered House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd® is a leader in the Talent, Training and Transformation businesses. The Company builds the world's best leaders via its proprietary integrated system for leadership development leveraging its key brands Dream Job International®(Talent), Break the ceiling touch the sky® (Training) and CEOSmith® (Transformation).

