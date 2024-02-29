Breaking the Cold Spell: Honey Haven’s Groundbreaking Approach to Winter Beehive Survival

Honey Haven Supply: Pioneering Solutions for Cold-Weather Beekeeping Success.

Honey Haven, a supply company that focuses on keeping honeybees alive, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative patented Passive Solar Beehive Heater, HiveHeater, designed to revolutionize winter beehive survival. This groundbreaking solution increases temperature and lowers humidity within beehives, providing a much-needed respite for honeybee colonies during harsh winters.

Andrew Hammond, CEO of Honey Haven Supply, emphasizes the critical role of winterization in honeybee preservation, citing that over 40% of America’s honeybee population perishes annually, with figures reaching nearly 70% in cold weather states. “After trying other solutions, such as insulating the hive, moving it to a warmer location, as well as putting the hives in a temperature-controlled shed, we were unhappy with the results,” says Hammond. “We are pleased to finally have a beekeeping solution that ensures the well-being of your honeybee colonies,” he adds.

Honeybees play a vital role in global food production and ecosystem sustainability, making their decline a significant concern. Recent studies have revealed alarming trends in winter hive failures, with rates nearly double what beekeepers consider acceptable over the past decade. In 2022 alone, 60 percent of American beekeepers experienced unsustainable colony losses, highlighting the urgent need for effective winterization solutions.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reports that bees play a vital role in pollinating approximately 75% of the world's food crops, encompassing fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds. This process is fundamental for plant reproduction, yielding the fruits and seeds essential for human and animal sustenance. Moreover, bees hold significant economic value, contributing an estimated $235-577 billion annually to global agriculture. However, with bee populations declining due to habitat loss, pesticide use, and climate change, it is imperative to protect them through the winter months. By ensuring bees survive winter, beekeepers not only safeguard their populations but also maintain the stability of ecosystems and global food security.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, Honey Haven's HiveHeater is engineered to ensure optimal hive conditions during the winter months. With features including efficient solar heating, consistent warm airflow, humidity regulation, and durable weatherproof construction, these patented Passive Solar Beehive Heaters stand as a testament to the company's commitment to innovation in beekeeping technology.

To learn more about Honey Haven's revolutionary HiveHeater or to purchase their products, please visit their website: www.honeyhavensupply.com.

About Honey Haven Supply:

Honey Haven Supply, founded by passionate beekeepers in Utah, is dedicated to preserving the health and vitality of honeybee populations. The company offers a comprehensive range of beekeeping supplies, including hive kits, beekeeping suits, queen-rearing equipment, and essential tools. With a mission to enhance beekeeping accessibility and promote healthier bee colonies, Honey Haven strives to deliver high-quality products that contribute to increased honey yields and sustainable beekeeping practices.



