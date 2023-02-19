Breaking Language Barriers: English School of London's TREE Campaign Transforms English Education in Rural India

With a goal to provide free English education to the rural masses, TREE Campaign is out to make a measurable difference.

—

The English School of London (co-powered by ESOL Solution Pvt. Ltd) is pleased to announce the launch of its TREE campaign in India, which aims to change rural English education for children of farmers. Now, teenagers from agricultural households can take advantage of free spoken English sessions offered by TREE, which stands for "Transforming Rural English Education.” TREE campaign will assist these students in getting over language hurdles and develop the self-assurance and skills they'll need to excel in school and beyond.



For decades, access to quality education has been a long-standing problem for families from rural areas, especially those working in agriculture. The TREE campaign will finally address this issue by offering free spoken English sessions to teenagers between the ages of 13-19 in isolated and rural regions where access to school is scarce.

Today, more than 60% of India's population resides in rural areas where access to quality education has long been a challenge for many families whose livelihoods depends solely on agriculture. The TREE campaign has been designed to provide free spoken English classes to children aged 6 to 14 in rural communities with limited access to education to help make a difference.

"We believe that education is a fundamental right that should be accessible to all, regardless of socio-economic status or geographic location," said Ravinder Patwal, Co-founder and CEO of the English School of London. "The TREE campaign is our way of giving back to the community and empowering the next generation to reach their full potential.”

ESOL's team of certified teachers will conduct the classes focusing on practical conversation skills, vocabulary, and grammar. The curriculum is designed to help students improve their English skills and gain the confidence they need to excel in their studies and future careers.

The TREE campaign will initially be launched online in March 2023 for the first 500 students nationwide. Over time, the program will be opened up to students from all parts of the country. To be eligible for the free classes, students must provide proof of a farming background in India, such as a Kisan Credit identification card. Individuals who fulfill this condition will be given a full scholarship to enroll. The English School of London invites all interested individuals and organisations to support the campaign and contribute to the education and empowerment of India's rural children.

The English School of London offers a variety of language education programs, including conversation clubs and self-paced self-study courses, in addition to the TREE campaign. With the flexibility and convenience of these programs, students may learn English at their own speed and on their own schedule.

"We are proud to offer a range of innovative and effective language education programs designed to meet the diverse needs and preferences of our students," said Krishnatrya, Director of studies at the English School of London (ESOL). "Whether you are looking for face-to-face conversation practice, self-paced/self-study programs, or free spoken English classes through our TREE campaign, we are committed to helping you achieve your language learning goals."

The English School of London is currently inviting all interested individuals and organisations to explore its range of language education programs and initiatives and join the TREE campaign to support the education and empowerment of India's rural children.

For more information on the English School of London's conversation clubs, self-paced self-study programs, and TREE campaign, please visit https://englishschooloflondon.com/tree-in-india.

About English School of London (ESOL)

The English School of London is a leading language education provider that offers top-notch English language courses worldwide. It has established itself as a top location for language learning thanks to its staff of qualified and experienced teachers, online infrastructure, and dedication to excellence.



