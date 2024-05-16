Breakthrough Alzheimer's Treatment Featured In New Boomers Today Podcast Episode

Petaluma, California - Boomers Today, a podcast hosted by Frank Samson, CEO and Founder of Senior Care Authority, has released a groundbreaking new episode titled "The Cure for Alzheimer's Disease Is Closer Than You Think."

The new episode featuring Dr. Andrew Budson, M.D., delves into the latest research and discoveries surrounding Alzheimer's disease, offering a glimmer of hope to millions affected by this debilitating condition.

Further information is available at https://www.seniorcareauthority.com/resources/boomers-today

Alzheimer's disease affects millions of individuals worldwide, posing significant challenges for patients, families, and healthcare professionals. Despite decades of research, a definitive cure has remained elusive. However, recent scientific breakthroughs offer renewed hope for those impacted by this devastating condition.

It is these latest developments in Alzheimer’s treatments and medicines that Boomers Today host Frank Samson discusses in-depth with Dr. Budson, an expert in the field of Alzheimer's research, in the recently released episode.

Dr. Budson is Chief of Cognitive Behavioral Neurology and Director of the Center for Translational Cognitive Neuroscience at the Veterans Affairs (VA) Boston Healthcare System; Associate Director of the Boston University Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center; Professor of Neurology at Boston University School of Medicine; and Lecturer in Neurology at Harvard Medical School. He has written multiple books to empower individuals and healthcare professionals in recognizing and managing memory loss and dementia. His books focus on educating primary care doctors, empowering individuals to understand memory changes, providing guidance for families caring for loved ones with dementia, and offering tips for maximizing memory.

In his contribution to the Boomers Today podcast, Dr. Budson shares valuable insights into the advancements and promising treatments that bring doctors closer to a cure for Alzheimer's disease.

“It is such an exciting time to be a clinician helping to diagnose and treat individuals with their memory problems,” explains Dr. Budson. “Today for the first time in the more than 25 years that I've been in this field, we finally have a treatment that can significantly slow down the disease process.”

The podcast, which is supported by the Senior Care Authority, explores various facets of Alzheimer’s research, including recent discoveries of medications that can slow down the disease progression. The implications of early screening for Alzheimer's plaques and the potential for a functional cure are also discussed.

Host, Frank Samson, also discussed with Dr. Budson the treatment options becoming available for mild cognitive impairment and lifestyle factors affecting memory.

"This episode sheds light on the remarkable progress being made in the fight against Alzheimer's," says Boomer Today host Frank Samson. "We aim to empower and inform our audience with knowledge that can inspire hope and drive meaningful change in the lives of those affected by this disease."

About Senior Care Authority

Senior Care Authority was founded in 2009, began franchising in 2014, and currently serves locations in 30 states. The network consists of professionally trained and experienced local advisors who assist families with the overwhelming challenges associated with selecting the most appropriate options in assisted living, memory care, nursing care, and navigating through a complex healthcare system. Senior Care Authority is also the exclusive provider of the Beyond Driving with Dignity program.

About Boomers Today

Boomers Today is a weekly podcast that educates families on resources available to the aging boomer population. Frank Samson, founder and CEO of Senior Care Authority, interviews a different expert on aspects of what families face as the Boomers, and their parents, are aging. Subjects range from caregiver challenges, to legal matters, to financial considerations, to health and wellness topics and self-care. Episodes are available through the Senior Care Authority website, or through Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and iHeartRadio.

Those interested in the latest developments in Alzheimer’s treatments can learn more on the Senior Care Authority website at https://www.seniorcareauthority.com/resources/boomers-today

