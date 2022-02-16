A Breakthrough in Probiotic Therapy - Personalized Probiotics (Dispensing) Machine for a Balanced and Enhanced Immune System

BANGKOK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MED-CU has invented a Personalized Probiotics (Dispensing) Machine to deliver live microorganisms that have health benefits to treat patients with unclear health problems and those with microbial imbalances or "dysbiosis".



Based on the research "Comparative Microbiome Analysis for the Probiotics Development" with the support of the Thailand Research Fund (TRF), Assoc. Prof. Dr. Krit Pongpirul, M.D., M.P.H., Ph.D. Department of Preventive and Social Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University discovered several probiotics that help reduce blood lipids, liver fat, and skin fat, and was inspired to create the Personalized Probiotics (Dispensing) Machine (PPM) so that each person receives the correct dose and strains as needed.

"This device can dispense probiotics to people with poor microbial homeostasis, and people who lack certain beneficial microorganisms, including those with unknown illnesses, to boost and maintain the balance of microorganisms within the body," said Assoc. Prof. Dr. Krit.

Microbial balance for good health

In our body reside hundreds of intestinal microorganisms, on which humans rely to maintain bodily balance.

"The right amounts of good microbes in the body help optimize the metabolic system, especially for fat and sugar, and prevent or reduce allergy, fight against pathogens and some forms of cancer," Assoc. Prof. Dr. Krit said, adding that he is currently conducting research to compare the microorganisms in various cancer patients, e.g. cervical cancer, colon cancer, breast cancer, and prostate cancer, etc.

Symptoms of dysbiosis

When the body lacks certain beneficial microorganisms, it will suffer an imbalance of microorganisms or dysbiosis with symptoms such as frequent bloating, diarrheas, bad breath, chronic allergies, rough skin, excessively oily skin, insomnia, stress, and premature aging, and so on.

"For example, some patients come to the doctor with several 'minor' symptoms such as insomnia, rashes, sneezing, obesity, and mood swings. From a general examination, these symptoms are unexplained health problems, and the doctor will just treat the symptoms. Many are found to suffer from dysbiosis, and when treated with tailored probiotics, their conditions gradually improve," Assoc. Prof. Dr. Krit said.

Microbial Test Kit

Everybody needs different types of probiotics, and each day, those in the body fluctuate, both in quantity and diversity. Consumption of generic probiotics available in the market may not always be beneficial. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Krit suggested checking for your microorganism deficiency and just replenishing those the body lacks.

"Currently, hospitals have labs to test for microbial imbalances and often use the "16s rRNA sequencing" technology. Yet, tests are quite pricey and take two to three weeks to produce the results. By then, the body microorganisms would have already changed, and the results, obsolete."

Such problems motivated Assoc. Prof. Dr. Krit to develop a "portable microbial test kit" (2,500 baht per set) that can be done at home.

"Currently, one kit contains five tests that can be done by dissolving feces in buffer solution and drop into each of the five tests. Wait 15 minutes to read and record the results to forward to the doctor who makes the diagnosis, and order personalized dose and types of probiotics."

Targeted Probiotic Therapy

Once the deficiency is detected, the prescription requires specificity, hence the Personalized Probiotics (Dispensing) Machine that keeps the products fresh and nearly 100% alive.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Krit went on to explain that "once the patients have their test results, the doctor will make the diagnosis for further treatment done in three steps."

Information intake and patients' touchpoint: patients' test data entry into the system to calculate the appropriate dose and variety of the probiotics; Compartmentalized probiotics harvest: preparation of probiotics under temperature and humidity control; Dispensing of personalized probiotics using the dispenser.

"The dispenser will provide liquid probiotics that patients can drink instantly for freshness while the microorganisms are still alive. All 23 types of the microorganisms match the FDA's Announcement," Assoc. Prof. Dr. Krit confirmed.

"The probiotic supplements in the market may only be about 50 percent live, thus their ability to balance the bodily systems are drastically inferior."

Moreover, the personalized probiotics dispenser can dispense both single-strain and multi-strain probiotics, as well as desired types, and quantities.

A Breakthrough in Probiotic Therapy for Balanced Bodily Systems

Currently, the personalized probiotics dispenser has been petty patented, and the units are being manufactured. However, their use needs to be kept under the supervision of trained medical practitioners for the utmost safety and benefit of the patients.

"Those interested in microbial homeostasis are welcome to come for a consultation at Phor Por Ror Building, 16th Floor, Preventive Medicine, every Wednesday morning. The treatment should be done five consecutive times (1 course). In the beginning, the doctor will make appointments for an overall checkup, and bi-weekly probiotic drinks. Once the body is balanced, patients can increase the intervals between visits. Each course of treatment costs about 10,000 baht (295 USD)."

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Krit expects that both the portable test kit, and the personalized probiotics dispenser will be available in the market, hospitals, and health centers in early 2022. He also mentioned a joint investment with the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), and the private sector to develop ready-to-drink probiotics for lipid metabolism.

A balanced diet to increase probiotics in your body

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Krit said that 96% of good health is from preventive care. Adding beneficial microorganisms into the body is one way to maintain its biological balance. Eating yogurt, kimchi, and fermented foods in daily life is a start.

"Choosing the right yogurt for your body can be done by observation. Each brand has different types of probiotics, so you should try consuming the same brand for seven days. Then switch, and observe if you become bloated, or have diarrhea. Jot down daily notes on how you feel to analyze the response of the body. You will find the right microorganisms that the body needs at that time," Assoc. Prof. Dr. Krit concluded.

"Those interested in microbial homeostasis can come for a consultation at Phor Por Ror Building, 16th Floor, Preventive Medicine, every Wednesday morning, or contact Tel. +66-2256-5425.

If you are interested in supporting the research, please contact Assoc. Prof. Dr. Krit Pongpirul, M.D., M.P.H., Ph.D., Department of Preventive and Social Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University, email: krit.po@chula.ac.th.

