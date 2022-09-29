Bremwell Announce its Expansion of British Engineered Household Appliances to SouthEast Asia.

Bremwell specializes in producing quality kitchen appliances and home improvement electronics.

Bremwell, a British Engineered household appliance is pleased to announce its launch in the SouthEast Asia Market. The first SEA Market is Malaysia and subsequent markets will also be opened to launch in 2023. The company is known for producing quality household and personal care appliances and electronics with a goal to empower individuals to get things done more efficiently.

A spokesperson from the company stated: “Quality is always the result of intelligent effort. And that is a reflection of us”. The company firmly believes that home improvement electronics should be reliable and made to serve long-lasting functions at home. With this in mind, each product is thoughtfully designed and innovated by specialized British Research & Development that produces appliances based on consumer insights and market research.

The company's immediate growth plan involves increasing market share in Southeast Asia, in addition to its existing client based in Malaysia.

One of the current bestsellers is The Induction Cooker HandyChef which is an induction cooker that provides users with eight different multifunction cooking choices. This allows users to easily adjust the cooking setting and begin cooking with a touch of control. Apart from that, the induction cooker also features soft-touch control that allows for easy touch operation. Other services include health and personal care appliances, such as the NanoION UltraSmooth Hair Dryer.

All Bremwell products come with a 2-year warranty covered in all products with the additional option to purchase 1 year extended warranty. Other advantages of purchasing with Bremwell include 30-day return policy.

"Bremwell delivers their products based on consumer insights," said a spokesperson for the company. "Reliability is what the company is striving for. All the products are created with the thought of making them last. The company is committed to quality and bringing products where function meets form."

Special Promotion will be launched on 10th August (10.10) Shopping Day. Interested customers can visit Bremwell.com, or purchase via TikTok, Lazada, and Shopee Store.

About Bremwell

Bremwell is a British Engineered company that produces everything from kitchen appliances to home improvement electronics. The team designs those products with one purpose in mind, to help enhance buyers every day. Bremwell delivers products that are based on consumer insights, empowering people to get things done more efficiently and easily than ever before.

Contact Info:

Name: Stanley Low

Email: Send Email

Organization: Bremwell Asia

Phone: 60125502377

Website: https://bremwell.com/



