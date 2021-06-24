Brezza Hill: Nature and Progress In One

Setia Awan's first Klang Valley venture overlooks the Kuala Lumpur city skyline

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Setia Awan, a Perak-based developer with a well-established presence in the state is now spreading its wings to the Klang Valley area. The company's first Klang Valley project, Brezza One Residency is a 4.56-acre condominium development in the 22-acre Brezza Hill hillside enclave that offers residents a special and serene home concept. Brezza Hill's strategic position near the Ampang Lookout Point also provides panoramic views of the Kuala Lumpur city skyline from an elevation of over 280m above sea level, with close proximity to a green forest reserve on one side and a mature city lifestyle on the other.



Brezza One Residency by Setia Awan

Surrounded by the famous Bukit Ampang and Hulu Langat Forest Reserve, residents of Brezza One Residency can expect a healthy dose of tranquility and serenity when they move into their new home. Brezza One Residency, which was first launched in Q4 2019 and is expected to be completed in Q2 2024, consists of four building blocks with 660 home units ranging in size from 1073 to 1953 sq ft.

The condominium has seen encouraging take-up rates for its 4 blocks, with selling prices starting at RM 654,800. Blocks A and B, which were released in Q4 2019, have 96 percent and 92 percent take-up rates, respectively. Blocks C and D, which were launched in the first quarter of 2021, have taken up rates of 55% and 76%, respectively.

Brezza One Residency prioritizes the idea of living with convenience and ease and this is shown through its location that is situated only 10 kilometers from the KL city center and close to other amenities such as primary and secondary schools, universities, hypermarkets, golf clubs, public transportation, and shopping malls that are all within 5 kilometers.

This stretches out into the internal facilities and amenities as residents can enjoy the plush Brezza Park, which is built on a theme park concept and is designed to cater to a variety of activities through its facilities such as a rock-climbing spot, a children's outdoor gym, and hopscotch, a reflexology path, a seating cabana, a yoga/tai chi deck, a hanging bridge, a water fountain, and many others.

Setia Awan will also launch Astrum Ampang, a new 6.75-acre mixed development located near Jalan Ampang and Jalan Jelatek, with the goal of making homeownership more affordable and accessible to people in the Klang Valley.