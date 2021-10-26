Brezza One Residency is an Architectural Marvel by the Mountains of Ampang

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulfilling the natural inclination towards living close to nature, but also being able to enjoy urban amenities, Brezza One Residency by Setia Awan is built to encapsulate a peaceful and harmonious lifestyle.



Brezza One Residency's pristine views of KL's city skyline and the forest reserve remain unmatched.

Located in Bukit Ampang Permai, the 4.56-acre condominium offers tranquillity and serenity - the adjacent forests of Bukit Ampang and Hulu Langat Forest Reserve and stunning panoramic views of the city's skyline.

The strategic adaptation of the multi-level formations made room for an elevated floating deck over the valley floor, which made the development accessible from higher terrain. In maximising the breathtaking view offered by the vicinity, the four blocks of the condominium on top of the deck are carefully placed and spaced away, allowing an abundance of light to stream through the deck over to the lushly landscaped grounds.

First launched in Q4 2019 with an estimated completion date in Q2 2024; the condominium consists of 4 building blocks housing 660 home units ranging from 1073 to 1953 sqft. With a selling price starting from RM 654,800, Blocks A and B, launched in Q4 2019, were 100% taken up, while Block C and D received take-up rates of 60% and 80%, respectively, after being made available in Q1 2021.

With a GDV of RM527 million, the residency offers a harmonious blend of urban and natural lifestyles, and the convenience of getting to different hotspots in the Klang Valley upcoming SUKE highway SUKE highway that will link residences to 14 other interchanges across Klang Valley. Additionally, it is a mere 10 km away from KL's city centre and in the vicinity of several conveniences, including education centres, recreational spots and transportation hubs.

Brezza One Residency has over 30 internal facilities and amenities for all ages that will play a role in encouraging physical activities, reducing stress and depression during uncertain times.

All residents can enjoy the spacious Brezza Park, which adopts a theme park concept that will cater to various activities, including rock-climbing, kids outdoor gym and hopscotch. It will also have a reflexology path, seating cabana, yoga/taichi deck, hanging bridge, and water fountain. The Ground Floor Podium offers pools, jacuzzi cove, squash court, games room, sunken/ floating deck and other facilities. Residents can find the viewing deck, sky lounge and hammock garden on the Sky Garden.