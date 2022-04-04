Bricsys: BricsCAD® AX3000 MEP Suite Admitted to CITF's Pre-Approved BIM Software List

Government-Subsidized Discounts Now Available to Eligible Applicants

GHENT, Belgium, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global software developer Bricsys ( www.bricsys.com ), part of Hexagon, today announced that BricsCAD® AX3000 MEP Suite has been admitted to the Construction Innovation and Technology Fund's (CITF) Pre-approved BIM Software List.

The decision enables eligible applicants in Hong Kong's construction industry to benefit from government-subsidized discounts on BricsCAD AX3000 MEP Suite - a solution for building mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering - through its Construction & Innovation Technology Fund (CITF).

The newly-approved BIM solution leverages specialised AX3000 modules that interact seamlessly with each other and BricsCAD to cover all aspects of building services engineering: ventilation, heating, sanitation, electrical, residential ventilation and fire safety and sprinkler systems.

Pat Williams, Vice-President of Sales, APAC at Bricsys comments: "We are delighted that eligible users across Hong Kong will enjoy access to this market-leading solution at a reduced price through the CITF. We believe the admission of our solution to the CITF Pre-approved BIM Software List is an endorsement of the powerful combination that AX3000 and BricsCAD represents as the construction industry continues to digitize."

BricsCAD and AX3000 MEP are built on a familiar DWG file format. This enables engineers to seamlessly bring their 2D CAD drawings into the platform, rather than re-building them from scratch in a new environment. It is also based on an openBIM architecture, accelerates time to value and reduces hours lost to training.

Williams continues: "Some software packages require engineers to spend between nine and 18 months getting up to speed on their technology, UX and UI. In today's fast paced business world, we recognise the need to shorten that learning curve and as a result of its familiar DWG environment, training on BricsCAD AX3000 MEP Suite typically takes between 10 weeks and three months."

In addition, all IFC (Industry Foundation Classes) data created in BricsCAD is fully certified to openBIM industry standards and can be shared across different software platforms, facilitating the exchange of digital building models and extraction of required engineered drawings

About Bricsys

Bricsys (www.bricsys.com), part of Hexagon, is the global technology company that creates the BricsCAD® family of computer aided design (CAD) products and the Bricsys® 24/7 project collaboration platform. We are relentlessly committed to the success of our customers by offering cost-effective, mission-critical CAD software with industry-leading product support. Established in Belgium in 2002, Bricsys NV has approximately 300 employees around the world, partners in more than 80 countries and 1,200 registered application developers.