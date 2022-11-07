Bridge Alliance wins world's best awards for its Multi-domestic Regional IoT Connectivity Solution

SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Alliance's managed Regional IoT Connectivity Solution, an Asia-Pacific multi-domestic connectivity solution for automotive and other industrial use-cases, has taken top honours at this year's World Communication Awards (WCA) and Global Carrier Awards (GCA). The joint entry with Bridge member operator Singtel and platform partner Ericsson clinched "The IoT Innovation Award" at the WCA and the "Best IoT Initiative" award at the GCA.

APAC is a challenging region for the business of connected cars due to differences in levels of market maturity, regulations and technological capabilities across its markets. Automakers seeking to roll out connected cars also face difficulty in sourcing connectivity services across multiple countries and experience challenges in managing the project implementation across multiple service providers. Bridge Alliance's unique lead-operator model enables them to ink a contract with the lead operator such as Singtel, supported by Bridge Alliance's tight-knit community of tier-one mobile operators across the region. This approach removes the complexity of multi-market deployment while allowing the automaker to enjoy best-in-market network quality and local market expertise.

Bridge Alliance partners with Ericsson for the solution, leveraging Ericsson's cloud based IoT Accelerator platform, which deploys services seamlessly and efficiently across Bridge's footprint. Through a single embedded SIM (eSIM), the solution enables the automakers to deliver connectivity services over an access point name (APN) to manage car drive functions, real-time traffic services, over-the-air (OTA) services and remote services like car information and controls. They can also manage Internet access over an Internet APN to deliver services like digital concierge, navigation maps and infotainment.

Dr Ong Geok Chwee, CEO of Bridge Alliance, said, "We are absolutely thrilled to be recognised by the industry internationally and win global accolades for our IoT solution. Our APAC multi-domestic connectivity for automotives enables vehicle manufacturer customers to manage their IoT connectivity across our footprint through a single plane of glass and enjoy the ease of doing business through a lead Bridge member operator, supported by in-market expertise from other operators. We are delighted to have charted a course with this winning formula for more automakers to realise their connected car vision and offer more exciting in-vehicle services in Asia."

Established in 1999, the World Communication Awards are organised by London-based publisher Total Telecom and recognise innovation and excellence in the global telecoms industry. The awards feature categories that are revised every year to ensure its ongoing relevance to the rapidly evolving communications ecosystem.

The Global Carrier Awards are among the most prestigious awards programme in wholesale telecoms and connectivity, held alongside the Capacity Europe conference. Now in its 18th year, this year's edition saw more than 280 entries vying for 33 awards.

About Bridge Alliance

Bridge Alliance is the leading mobile alliance for premier operators and their customers in the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Our alliance covers 34 members who serve over 1 billion customers collectively across these regions. Our goal is to build group capabilities and create value for our members by enabling compelling roaming services and experience, offering multi-market enterprise and IoT solutions, and delivering savings and benefits through leveraging group economies.

Bridge Alliance's members and partners include: Airtel (India, Sri Lanka and the Airtel subsidiaries in Africa: Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Kenya, Malawi, Madagascar, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia), AIS (Thailand), China Telecom (China), China Unicom (China), CSL Mobile (Hong Kong), CTM (Macau), Globe Telecom (Philippines), Maxis (Malaysia), Metfone (Cambodia), MobiFone (Vietnam), Optus (Australia), Singtel (Singapore), SK Telecom (South Korea), stc (Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait), SoftBank Corp. (Japan), Taiwan Mobile (Taiwan), and Telkomsel (Indonesia).

For more information, visit www.bridgealliance.com.